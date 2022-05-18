HDFNL: Under-18 training squad of 50 named for Fosterville Gold Gala Day

ALL nine clubs have at least three players in contention to represent the Heathcote District league's under-18 football team at next month's Fosterville Gold Gala Day.
Advertisement
The Gala Day will be held at Maiden Gully's Marist College on Sunday, June 19, and feature teams from the Heathcote District, Loddon Valley, Maryborough-Castlemaine District and North Central leagues, while an invite has also been issued to the Golden Rivers league.
As well as football, the Gala Day will also include 13-under, 15-under and 17-under netball.
A training squad of 50 players has been named for the Heathcote District under-18s from which a final team will be picked.
READ MORE: LAST WEEKEND'S HDFNL WRAP
The team will be coached by Lockington-Bamawm United's reigning Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips.
Leitchville-Gunbower premiership coach Matt Hawken will be Phillips' assistant.
TRAINING SQUAD:
Colbinabbin (5) - Toby Howlett, Jude Ryan, Sam Ryan, Bodey Abbott, Wil Pinniger.
Elmore (6) - Mattia Curry, Lachlan Griffin, Koby Cowan, Cody McKenzie, Jack Smith, Jye Jarrett.
Heathcote (3) - Dane Cavallaro, Daniel Butler, Gabe Bradshaw.
Huntly (5) - Kyle Forster, Abe Sladden, George Chamouras, Jackson Dole, Patrick Henderson.
Leitchville-Gunbower (5) - James Barrat, Abel Prout, Oskar Smartt, Harry Wright, Joe Brown.
LBU (7) - Baxter Anderson, Nick Stone, Ed Brentnall, Cooper Mitchell, Jake Rorke, Ethan Church, Dermot Richie.
Mount Pleasant (4) - Coby Dunlop, Jimmy Tuohey, Callum Craig, Jaxson Nihill.
North Bendigo (7) - Nathan Anderson, Luke Anderson, Lucas Keating, Jack Pysing, Zandyr Barilari, Cody Riddick, Riley Paetow.
White Hills (8) - Dylan Arnold, Xavier Fiske-Kealy, Xavier Meersbergen, Darcy Lawler, Ryan Clark, Fraser Banfield, Riley Beard, Josh Harris.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.