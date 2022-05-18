Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Animals for adoption in central Victoria: Week of May 18, 2022 | Photos

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRAL Victoria's Pets of the Week showcases the animals in our region's shelters that are looking for a home and a second chance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.