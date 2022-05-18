BFNL RD 6: Bernacki first player to crack 1000 point barrier

STAR Gisborne midfielder Brad Bernacki is the first player to crack the 1000-point mark in Premier Data's Bendigo Football-Netball League rankings this season.
After racking up another 183 points in the undefeated Bulldogs' 106-point win over South Bendigo at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday, Bernacki now has 1038 points through six rounds - more than 100 clear of his nearest rival, Maryborough's Aiden Hare (932), who has been a massive shining light through an arduous season for the Magpies.
Bernacki's six games so far - 41 possessions/199 points (vs Sandhurst, rd 1); 35/164 (vs Kyneton, rd 2); 53/236 (vs Castlemaine, rd 3); 28/125 (vs Maryborough, rd 4); 30/131 (vs Strathfieldsaye, rd 5); and 42/183 (vs South Bendigo, rd 6).
As well as being the top ranked player in the competition for points, Bernacki is also No.1 for disposals (229), contested possessions (97), clearances (78), centre clearances (29), ball-up clearances (21), throw-in clearances (27), inside 50s (41), deep inside 50s (17), groundball gets (86), loose ball gets (58), score involvements (49) - and probably the Micheslen Medal, too.
Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43).
The third quarter proved the pivotal period of the game where the Roos set-up their win as they turned a six-point buffer at half-time into a 30-point advantage at the final change after kicking 4.7 to 1.1.
The Roos won the possession count 91-72 for the crucial third quarter, the inside-50s 16-7 and centre clearances 4-2 to assume control of the contest.
For the fourth time in the first six rounds consistent on-baller Liam Collins was the Roos' top-ranked player with 123 points that featured 30 possessions, four marks, five tackles and seven clearances.
Tom Cain (22 possessions, 108 points) was the Magpies' top-ranked player before injuring a hamstring late in the third quarter.
...........................................
Gisborne 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46).
Gisborne yet again stamped its authority on the competition, this time with a 106-point belting of South Bendigo to improve to 6-0 in what's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since 2014.
The Bulldogs controlled possession with 419 disposals to the Bloods' 284 for a +135 advantage, while despite the absence of gun forwards Pat McKenna and Jack Scanlon were still able to clunk 24 marks inside 50 from their 58 entries.
The Bulldogs' dominance started in the middle where they convincingly won centre clearances 18-5, and while they had far more of the ball, also laid more effective tackles - 64-36.
Brad Bernacki (183), ruckman Braidon Blake (162) and on-baller Scott Walsh (157) all cracked the 150-point mark for the Bulldogs, who had eight of the top 10 ranked players on the ground.
............................................
Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11).
Not surprisingly, there are some massively lopsided numbers out of the Storm's 208-point thrashing of Maryborough at Tannery Lane.
Firstly, the Storm took a remarkable 46 marks inside 50 to the Magpies' two, while the inside 50 count was 82-24 Strathfieldsaye's way, showing just how much pressure the Maryborough defence was under all game.
The ferocious Storm had 202 more disposals (487- 285), 93 more marks (169-76) and also won the tackle count 41-35.
Eleven of the Storm's 22 players scored at least 100 ranking points, including first-gamer Malik Gordon (156), who took 14 marks, while Magpies' midfielder Aiden Hare was again super against the odds with 41 disposals, nine marks, eight tackles, 13 clearances and 171 points.
............................................
Kyneton 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88).
Could this be the win that signals the re-emergence of Kyneton as the Bulldogs knocked over Golden Square at home by seven points in one of the games of the season.
In what was a high-pressure contest the two sides combined for 128 effective tackles (Golden Square 65, Kyneton 63), while the Tigers had the upper hand in contest possessions (133-116).
Ultimately, football comes down to taking your chances and putting the ball through the big sticks, which the Tigers did far better than the inaccurate Bulldogs.
Despite the Bulldogs - who gave away six 50m penalties - having more inside 50s (55-52), marks inside 50 (13-6) and scoring shots (28-20) put simply, the Tigers made far more of their chances kicking 15.5 to 12.16 in the stat that matters most.
RANKING POINTS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 183
2. Kallen Geary (Ss) 178
3. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 171
4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 171
5. Braidon Blake (Gis) 162
6. Scott Walsh (Gis) 157
7. Malik Gordon (Ss) 156
8. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 149
9. Angus Nolte (Kyn) 145
10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 142
DISPOSALS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 42
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 41
3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 39
4. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 36
5. Baxter Slater (Ss) 35
6. Jake Thrum (GS) 34
7. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 34
8. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 34
9. Liam Latch (Mb) 34
10. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 31
KICKS
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 27
2. Jake Thrum (GS) 26
3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 23
4. Lachlan Hull (Mb) 23
5. Jack Geary (GS) 22
6. Kallen Geary (Ss) 22
7. Liam Barrett (GS) 21
8. Shannon Geary (Ss) 21
9. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 21
10. Baxter Slater (Ss) 21
HANDBALLS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 22
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 20
3. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 18
4. Nathan Horbury (SB) 16
5. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 16
6. Jack Neylon (Ss) 16
7. Liam Collins (KF) 15
8. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 15
9. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 15
10. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 14
MARKS
1. Kallen Geary (Ss) 15
2. Malik Gordon (Ss) 14
3. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 13
4. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 11
5. Baxter Slater (Ss) 11
6. Tom Bennett (Ss) 11
7. Joseph Mayes (Ss) 11
8. Jack Reaper (Gis) 10
9. Shannon Geary (Ss) 10
10. Mitch Hallinan (Ss) 10
CLEARANCES
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 13
2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 11
3. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 10
4. Scott Walsh (Gis) 9
5. Ryan Hartley (GS) 9
6. Angus Nolte (Kyn) 9
7. Liam Latch (Mb) 9
8. Jack Geary (GS) 8
9. Liam Collins (KF) 7
10. Caleb Ernst (Ss) 7
HARD-BALL GETS
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 8
2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 5
3. Tommy Horne (Cas) 4
4. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 4
5. Bailey McGee (Kyn) 4
6. Nick Lang (KF) 3
7. Tom Cain (Cas) 3
8. Ethan Roberts (KF) 3
9. Jack Geary (GS) 3
10. Dale Lowry (GS) 3
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 14
2. Ryan Hartley (GS) 9
3. Ben Eales (Gis) 8
4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 8
5. Hamish Morcom (GS) 7
6. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 7
7. Ben Cameron (Kyn) 7
8. Nick Doolan (Gis) 6
9. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 6
10. Angus Nolte (Kyn) 6
INSIDE 50s
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 7
2. Scott Walsh (Gis) 7
3. Jack Stewart (GS) 7
4. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 7
5. Jake Hall (Ss) 7
6. Lachlan Gill (7)
7. Liam Jacques (GS) 6
8. Daniel Clohesy (Ss) 6
9. Joseph Mayes (Ss) 6
10. Tommy Horne (Cas) 5
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
1. Kallen Geary (Ss) 16
2. Baxter Slater (Ss) 14
3. Scott Walsh (Gis) 12
4. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 12
5. Matt Merrett (Gis) 11
6. Josh Kemp (Gis) 10
7. Braidon Blake (Gis) 9
8. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 9
9. Daniel Clohesy (Ss) 9
10. Joseph Mayes (Ss) 9
HIT OUTS
1. James Orr (Kyn) 53
2. Max Johnson (KF) 42
3. Will Allen (SB) 37
4. Braidon Blake (Gis) 35
5. Patrick Chard (Mb) 23
6. Tanner Rayner (GS) 21
7. George Simpson (Ss) 21
8. Tim Hosking (Ss) 18
9. Nick Lang (KF) 17
10. Ben Eales (Gis) 16
RANKING POINTS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 1038
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 932
3. Jack Geary (GS) 808
4. Cooper Leon (SB) 793
5. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 761
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 757
7. Jake Thrum (GS) 728
8. Tommy Horne (Cas) 722
9. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 718
10. Liam Collins (KF) 688
DISPOSALS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 229
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 212
3. Jack Geary (GS) 207
4. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 190
5. Liam Latch (Mb) 186
6. Jake Thrum (GS) 183
7. Liam Collins (KF) 180
8. Cooper Leon (SB) 180
9. Nathan Horbury (SB) 177
10. Baxter Slater (Ss) 174
KICKS
1. Jake Thrum (GS) 145
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 136
3. Isaiah Miller (SB) 122
4. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 120
5. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 118
6. Jack Geary (GS) 116
7. Cooper Leon (SB) 115
8. Liam Latch (Mb) 113
9. John Watson (Cas) 104
10. Liam Collins (KF) 103
HANDBALLS
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 113
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 111
3. Jack Geary (GS) 91
4. Baxter Slater (Ss) 85
5. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 81
6. Nathan Horbury (SB) 81
7. Liam Collins (KF) 77
8. Billy Evans (Eh) 75
9. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 73
10. Noah Walsh (Sand) 73
MARKS
1. Cooper Leon (SB) 54
2. Jake Thrum (GS) 51
3. James Schischka (Ss) 51
4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 49
5. Baxter Slater (Ss) 45
6. Michael Herlihey (SB) 44
7. Tommy Horne (Cas) 43
8. Nathan Horbury (SB) 43
9. Jayden Burke (GS) 43
10. Liam Barrett (GS) 42
CLEARANCES
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 78
2. Liam Collins (KF) 55
3. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 52
4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 44
5. Tommy Horne (Cas) 40
6. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 39
7. Liam Latch (Mb) 34
8. Ryan Hartley (GS) 34
9. Billy Evans (Eh) 34
10. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 31
HARD-BALL GETS
1. Tommy Horne (Cas) 37
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 35
3. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 32
4. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 28
5. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 27
6. Jack Geary (GS) 25
7. Liam Byrne (SB) 24
8. Cooper Leon (SB) 22
9. Billy Evans (Eh) 22
10. Ben Eales (Gis) 21
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 55
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 45
3. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 32
4. Ben Eales (Gis) 32
5. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 30
6. Declan Slingo (Cas) 26
7. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 26
8. Nick Doolan (Gis) 26
9. Liam Byrne (SB) 26
10. Tommy Horne (Cas) 25
INSIDE 50s
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 41
2. Liam Collins (KF) 40
3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 39
4. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 33
5. Michael Herlihey (SB) 33
6. Tommy Horne (Cas) 32
7. Jake Thrum (GS) 32
8. Ryan Hartley (GS) 32
9. Liam Latch (Mb) 31
10. Aiden Hare (Mb) 28
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 49
2. Joel Brett (GS) 43
3. Matt Merrett (Gis) 41
4. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 38
5. Kallen Geary (Ss) 37
6. Tommy Horne (Cas) 36
7. James Schischka (Ss) 36
8. Baxter Slater (Ss) 36
9. Lewin Davis (Eh) 36
10. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 35
HIT OUTS
1. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 261
2. James Orr (Kyn) 252
3. Matt Compston (GS) 163
4. Nick Lang (KF) 150
5. Ben Eales (Gis) 108)
6. Jack Lawton (Eh) 107
7. Will Allen (SB) 99
8. Michael Pilcher (Ss) 96
9. Braidon Blake (Gis) 96
10. Patrick Chard (Mb) 93
