BENDIGO's LGBTQIA+ community and their allies came together on Tuesday morning to mark the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) with a flag raising in the library gardens.
The state government also used the day to introduce a landmark suite of resources to educate the community on inclusivity, which was welcomed by those in attendance at the IDAHOBIT event locally.
Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond member Robbie Haywood said anything that can be done to make the lives of LGBTQIA+ people easier should be done.
She said she was impressed by the turnout at the flag raising but her morning had been dampened by the discrimination the day was meant to fight.
"While I was walking here a man shouted angry and homophobic abuse at me," she said.
"I love Bendigo and usually feel as safe here as anyone does and that was my first incident of discrimination.
"Because it's not a choice (to be yourself) so anything we can do to help people understand that and prevent this abuse is needed."
Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities Todd Fernando said this Rainbow Ready Roadmap will give regional communities access to resources and educational material to make organisations and services as inclusive as possible.
"This is a set of practical tools we've developed working with LGBTIQ+ communities across the state to help organisations and businesses throughout rural and regional Victoria to further support inclusion," Mr Fernando said.
A series of in-person workshops will be held across country parts of Victoria to tackle the stigma and discrimination that some LGBTQIA+ people face, with research suggesting those in regional and rural areas can face more challenges.
Those continued challenges make IDAHOBIT so important, but the day itself does have a bittersweet history.
May 17 marks the anniversary of the 1990 removal of homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases by the World Health Organisation classification.
Zoe Jones told the crowds, before raising the progress pride and trans flags alongside mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf, that while progress has been made, discrimination continues.
Whether that's a workplace not approving leave for hospital care for gender assignment surgeries, being refused service at a business, unnecessary questions and interrogations from healthcare providers, or political interference in the participation of trans women in sport - there are many ways in which the struggles continue for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
IDAHOBIT was both emotional and comforting for Antoinette Sampson who recalled that her late father Richard was charged under historic legislation against homosexuality.
"Hearing (the speakers) talk about the change from that legislation from 30 to 40 years ago was very moving, because dad was affected by that legislation," she said.
Ms Sampson said, although he was no longer with her, "somewhere, somehow" she felt her father was present as the flags were raised and she was comforted by the community acceptance and strong crowd numbers.
Many who attended noted the positive steps that have been made towards progress and local Greg Dunn recalled the encouraging changes in Bendigo in recent years.
"Even from when I was 10-years old to now at 25," he said.
"There's far greater acceptance now than there was and it's great that certain governments want to help let LGBTQIA+ people know they're not alone.
"The future is looking very rainbow."
To access or learn more about the Rainbow Ready Roadmap, please visit vic.gov.au/rainbow-ready-roadmap.
