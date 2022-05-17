Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo's LGBTQIA+ community raises the trans and progress pride flags alongside Mayor Andrea Metcalf

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:30am
The LGBTQIA+ community and allies celebrated all the progress that has been made in their fight for equality for IDAHOBIT 2022. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

BENDIGO's LGBTQIA+ community and their allies came together on Tuesday morning to mark the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) with a flag raising in the library gardens.

LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

