The iPod Touch is being discontinued, meaning the end of the iPod, and the end of an era for all millennials.
The iPod hit markets more than 20 years ago and even though it wasn't the only portable music player at the time, it was definitely the best one on the market - especially when the revolutionary iPod Shuffle came, and then the iPod Touch.
If you are a Millennial, you would have had a version of the iPod, and revelled in the cool factor of having one.
You might have even owned one in a bright colour and put it in a funky case.
If you had the iPod Shuffle, you probably clipped it to your clothes, and maybe even matched the colour of the iPod to your clothing.
Gen Z will never understand how fun it was to go to school or university and show all your friends the latest songs you just downloaded on your iPod, or better yet, swap iPods for a day with your friends so you can listen to each other's music.
Social media now is flooded with videos of people impersonating Disney channel stars at their cringey prime, or 'get ready with me' tutorials showing the hideous state of fashion and makeup in the 2000's, which ironically is now a trending aesthetic.
In viral clips, girls get ready by layering a million singlets and shirts over one another and topping it off with a chunky belt, low rider jeans, messy hair with a side part, and layers of foundation, eyeliner and mascara.
But these Y2K videos are popular for a reason.
They feed the nostalgia that lives within us 20- or 30-something year olds.
The 2000's were a simpler time.
We weren't as self conscious of our collectively-made poor fashion choices - think three quarter jean shorts.
We were on Myspace and Bebo, texting and instant messaging each other on the daily. There was no Facebook.
We all had the same hairstyle and wore the same perfumes and colognes - Britney Spears' fantasy still lives in my head rent free.
We wore chunky sandals, Chuck Taylors, white tennis shoes, and Vans.
A lot of us were emos and worshipped bands instead of influencers, covering our walls in their posters.
We watched Rage, MTV Cribs, and all the music and film awards.
We couldn't just search up the latest music video clips on demand on YouTube.
Celebrities like Paris Hilton wore juicy couture tracksuits and they were fashionable back then.
We played our favourite songs over and over again on our iPods.
Life was good.
