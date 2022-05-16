League One: Women's favourites suffer shock defeats, South men win thriller

The CV League One Women's title race was turned on its head after the top-two teams suffered shock defeats on the weekend.
The biggest shock was La Trobe Uni's 3-1 away loss to Shepparton United.
A brace from captain Rezwana Baqiri and a single goal from Maria Villani saw United dismantle understrength La Trobe Uni side.
The Eagles' sole goal came from the boot of Jacinta Morrissey.
Spring Gully squandered an opportunity to move to the top of the ladder when it lost to Strathdale 5-4.
The Blues jumped to a 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes thanks to goals from Lucy Teale and Bridget Chamberlain.
A seven-minute burst either side of half-time saw the Reds go from two goals down to one goal in front.
Letesha Bawden scored twice in the surge, while Frances Leach added the third.
The Reds held the lead for just eight minutes before Chamberlain scored her second goal to make it 3-3.
Strathdale regained the lead in the 71st minute thanks to an unfortunate own goal.
Nine minutes later Teale added her second goal to put the Blues in control at 5-3.
With five minutes to play the Reds set up a grandstand finish when Emily Russell scored from the penalty spot to make the scoreline 5-4.
Spring Gully pushed hard in the dying minutes to force an equaliser, but the Blues held firm and recorded their best win of the season.
In the final game of the round, Strathfieldsaye Colts United thrashed bottom side Eaglehawk 12-2 thanks largely to seven goals from star player Rebecca Berry.
LADDER
La Trobe Uni 10
Spring Gully 10
Strath Colts United 9
Shepparton United 9
Strathdale 6
Eaglehawk 0
Shepparton South retained top spot in CV League One Men's action after defeating Eaglehawk in a five-goal thriller on Saturday night.
Four of the five goals were scored from the penalty spot as the 3-2 result gave South six wins from as many games.
The Borough took the lead after just three minutes when veteran defender Brent Hamblin scored from the penalty spot.
The score stayed that way until 15 minutes into the second half when South's Shaun Kane made it 1-1 via a penalty.
Eight minutes later Joel Aitken took advantage of an error from Hawks' keeper Jaydon Abbott to give South a 2-1 lead.
South suffered a setback when Kane was shown a red card in the 82nd minute, but three minutes later Sean Grant gave the visitors a 3-1 advantage when he scored a penalty.
The fourth penalty of the match was awarded in the dying seconds when South keeper Nick Marino was the second player in his side to be shown a red card.
Hamblin pounded the penalty kick into the back of the net to make it 3-2, but it turned out to be the final play of the day.
"Shepparton South is the best team in the league and the results have shown that,'' Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth said.
"At the same time we look forward to the return game against them.
"We didn't play too well and we probably defended too much."
Smyth and the classy Matthew Breeze didn't play for an Eaglehawk side that now has a 4-2 record and is six points behind Shepparton South on the table.
Shepparton United scored twice in the second half to defeat a plucky Spring Gully United 2-0.
Both goals came from skipper Mohammed Al-Gazaly, one from the penalty spot, to secure United's fourth win of the season.
It was no surprise to see Strathdale collect all three points against Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
However, the 4-1 scoreline was somewhat of a surprise.
The Blues were expected to post a big score against a team that had conceded 42 goals in its previous five matches.
Jackson Clayton was the star of the show for the Blues, scoring a hat-trick, while Matthew Miller opened the scoring in the 12th minute.
Tom Christie scored a late goal for Colts to make the final scoreline 4-1.
Epsom snapped a three-game losing streak when it defeated bottom side La Trobe University 8-3.
It took the Scorpions 30 minutes to break the shackles before they scored three times in the final 15 minutes of the first half, including two penalties.
By the end of the 90 minutes, Mitch Langenbacher scored twice, while Cooper Arkinstall, Sahkapru Htoo, Kyle Smith, Sam Perry and Bevan Tresize scored one goal each.
Bikram Lama Lo, Josh Naunton and Lewis McNamara were the goal scorers for the Eagles.
A hat-trick from Tom Leech was the highlight of Tatura's 8-0 thrashing of Golden City.
The second-placed Ibises remain three points behind Shepparton South, but the big win did edge their goal difference of plus 36 in front of Shepparton South by one.
LADDER
Shepparton South 18
Tatura 15
Strathdale 15
Shepparton United 12
Eaglehawk 12
Spring Gully 9
Epsom 6
Golden City 1
Strath Colts United 1
La Trobe Uni 0
