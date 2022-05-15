McEvoys enjoy day out with debutantes

IT WAS a tough day at the office for Bendigo trainers on their home track on Sunday.
With only a small number of locals represented on the eight race program, all found success elusive.
Shane Fliedner came closest with Surin Beach finding only one better in the 1500-metre benchmark 58, finishing less than a length from an impressive Hard Squeeze for the Griffiths-de Kock stable.
All Too Terrific, for fellow Bendigo trainer Danny Curran, ran a nice race for third and could be a horse to follow along with Surin Beach after both gave good accounts of themselves on the heavy eight.
A placing for Surin Beach followed another second earlier in the week for Fliedner, at Sandown on Wednesday, with Air Defence.
Well supported in betting, Zoutons (Brendon Hearps) and Tatunka (Bob Donat) both finished fifth in their respective races.
Meanwhile, Everylittle Breeze, for Tony and Calvin McEvoy, underpinned some impressive jump-out form with a hard-fought win on debut in the opening race.
The two-year-old filly appeared to be cruising when she hit the lead halfway down the straight, but had to stave off a fierce challenge from Jenny Jerome (Patrick Payne), who kicked back strongly on the rails.
She was able to do just enough to claim a .1-length win.
Everylittle Breeze, by Gold Standard out of the Irish mare Whisper Louise, came under notice following a pair of jump-out wins at Stawell last month and Horsham on May 2.
It was the first leg of a double for the McEvoy stable in tandem with jockey Dean Holland.
The Group 1-winning rider enjoyed success on another of the McEvoys' debutantes Mixmulti in three-year-old fillies maiden over 1300-metre.
The daughter of Swear and Ramsey's Bet unleashed a barnstorming finish to overhaul Front Lawn, for Stawell trainer Mark Pegus, in the shadows of the post, continuing a good day for the stable with its first-starters.
Holland and Craig Newitt shared the riding honours, with the latter notching up a double aboard Alverdun, for Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, and Red Red Wine in the last race for Shae Eden.
