SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region | MAY 14, 2022

Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43)
Gisborne 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11)
Kyneton 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88)
Heathcote 17.25 (127) def Elmore 9.6 (60)
Colbinabbin 29.18 (192) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.6 (24)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Huntly 7.5 (47)
LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87)
Marong 27.16 (178) def Inglewood 7.5 (47)
Pyramid Hill 5.22 (52) def Mitiamo 7.6 (48)
Maiden Gully YCW 13.12 (90) def Calivil United 11.10 (76)
BL-Serpentine 9.14 (68) def Newbridge 7.6 (48)
A GRADE: Strathfieldsaye 48 def Maryborough 45, Kyneton 54 def Golden Square 40, Gisborne 55 def South Bendigo 36, Kangaroo Flat 57 def Castlemaine 41.
A RESERVE: Gisborne 47 def South Bendigo 37, Golden Square 35 def Kyneton 24.
B GRADE: Gisborne 41 def South Bendigo 31, Golden Square 49 def Kyneton 30, Strathfieldsaye 52 def Maryborough 27, Kangaroo Flat 60 def Castlemaine 31.
B RESERVE: Golden Square 47 def Kyneton 18, Strathfieldsaye 38 def Maryborough 28, Gisborne 52 def South Bendigo 38, Kangaroo Flat 68 def Castlemaine 24.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 47 def Kyneton 12, Maryborough 37 def Strathfieldsaye 34, Gisborne 68 def South Bendigo 31, Kangaroo Flat 55 def Castlemaine 24.
A GRADE: Colbinabbin 40 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Mount Pleasant 61 def LBU 40, Elmore 64 def Heathcote 34, Huntly 53 def North Bendigo 39.
A RESERVE: Colbinabbin 38 def Leitchville-Gunbower 29, Mount Pleasant 51 def LBU 27, Elmore 59 def Heathcote 19, North Bendigo 31 dr Huntly 31.
B GRADE: Colbinabbin 48 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Elmore 48 def Heathcote 24, Huntly 58 def North Bendigo 18, Mount Pleasant 48 def LBU 33.
B RESERVE: Leitchville-Gunbower 44 def Colbinabbin 30, Mount Pleasant 51 def LBU 19, Elmore 56 def Heathcote 15, Huntly 67 def North Bendigo 9.
UNDER-17: Leitchville-Gunbower 35 def Colbinabbin 17, LBU 51 def Mount Pleasant 26, Elmore 29 def Heathcote 19, North Bendigo 38 def Huntly 37.
UNDER-15: Leitchville-Gunbower 22 def Colbinabbin 14, LBU 44 def Mount Pleasant 29, Elmore 43 def Heathcote 7, North Bendigo 30 def Huntly 22.
UNDER-13: Leitchville-Gunbower 28 def Colbinabbin 9, LBU 45 def Mount Pleasant 0, Elmore 48 def Heathcote 15, Huntly 20 def North Bendigo 6.
A GRADE: Newbridge 46 def BL-Serpentine 23, Maiden Gully YCW 58 def Calivil United 46, Mitiamo 64 def Pyramid Hill 29.
B GRADE: Newbridge 54 def BL-Serpentine 20, Pyramid Hill 47 def Mitiamo 33, Marong 51 def Inglewood 37, Maiden Gully YCW 50 def Calivil United 26.
C GRADE: BL-Serpentine 40 def Newbridge 26, Marong 60 def Inglewood 33, Maiden Gully YCW 59 def Calivil United 33, Pyramid Hill 61 def Mitiamo 21.
C RESERVE: Newbridge 41 def BL-Serpentine 25, Marong 53 def Inglewood 2, Mitiamo 42 def Pyramid Hill 14, Maiden Gully YCW 55 def Calivil United 14.
17-UNDER: Newbridge 47 def BL-Serpentine 36, Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Calivil United 22.
15-UNDER: Marong 22 def Inglewood 2, Maiden Gully YCW 47 def Calivil United 27, Pyramid Hill 66 def Mitiamo 17.
13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 19 def Mitiamo 17, Marong 37 def Inglewood 4, Maiden Gully YCW 13 def Calivil United 10.
