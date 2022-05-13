Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Health calls on residents to take greater responsibility as COVID-19 case numbers rise

Updated May 13 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:00am
RESPONSIBILITY: Residents are reminded the flu season is here. Picture: FILE PHOTO

THE City of Greater Bendigo has earned the dubious honour of having one of the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases per 100,00 in Victoria.

