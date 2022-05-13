NBL1: Braves on the road for pair of Sandringham games Saturday night

THE Bendigo Braves men's and women's teams are on the road for a pair of away games against Sandringham as their NBL1 seasons continue on Saturday night.
The men are still hunting their first win of the season having started their campaign 0-4, but opportunity is knocking with the Sabres having also been slow out of the blokes with only one win from their five games so far.
While the new-look men's side under new coach Stephen Black has found the going tough early, the women have started strongly to be 3-1, including a commanding 25-point win over Ballarat at home last week.
The Braves women are spreading the load offensively, with five players averaging in double figures - Tess Madgen (29.0), Megan McKay (20.7), Kelly Wilson (19.3), Abbey Wehrung (14.3) and Cassidy McLean (13.3).
Saturday night's games at Sandringham's Southern Basketball Stadium start at 5pm (women) and 7pm (men).
LADDERS:
MEN - Geelong (4-0), Mount Gambier (4-0), Kilsyth (4-1), Nunawading (3-1), Frankston (3-1), Ringwood (3-1), Waverley (2-1), NW Tasmania (2-1), Ballarat (2-2), Diamond Valley (2-2), Melbourne (2-2), Hobart (1-2), Knox (1-3), Dandenong (1-3), Keilor (1-3), Casey (1-3), Sandringham (1-4), Bendigo (0-4), Eltham (0-3).
WOMEN - Mount Gambier (4-0), Launceston (3-0), Casey (3-1), Bendigo (3-1), Ringwood (3-1), Geelong (3-1), Sandringham (3-1), Waverley (2-1), Knox (2-2), Nunawading (2-2), Frankston (2-2), Ballarat (2-2), Kilsyth (2-3), Eltham (1-2), Dandneong (1-3), Keilor (1-3), Diamond Valley (0-4), Hobart (0-3), Melbourne (0-4).
