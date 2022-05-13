Bendigo Pioneers players chance to shine in representative games this weekend

THE Bendigo Pioneers are well represented in this weekend's squads for the Young Guns vs Victoria Country under-18 clash.
Advertisement
The Young Guns squad features Pioneers' captain Harvey Gallagher and Oscar Faulkhead, while the Victoria Country team includes fellow Pioneers' Max Dow, Michael Kiraly, Jason Gilbee and Harley Reid.
The game will be played at Carlton's IKON Park from 1.30pm on Sunday.
The Young Guns team has been selected by AFL recruiters ahead of the AFL mid-season rookie draft on June 1.
Meanwhile, fellow Pioneer Nyawi Moore has been picked in the Fitzroy Cubs squad that will play Carlton's VFL team, also at IKON Park on Sunday.
The Fitzroy Cubs program has been introduced with the purpose of showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and culturally-diverse talent.
"We believe this program will provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and culturally-diverse young people a new pathway into elite football competitions," national talent diversity manager Paul Vandenbergh said.
CATHERINE McAuley College's Year 7 boys football team will represent the Sandhurst Division in the Loddon Mallee finals later this year after winning this week's school football carnival played at Marist College.
CMC was in strong form in its two games, scoring resounding wins over Marist College by 82 points and Bendigo South East College by 51 points.
The carnival also featured teams from Crusoe College and Weeroona College.
The Loddon Mallee finals will be played at Swan Hill on Wednesday, July 27.
CMC's Year 8 girls football team has also qualified for the finals day at Swan Hill after winning last week's carnival.
CARNIVAL RESULTS:
Bendigo South East 6.4 (40) def Marist College 0.2 (2).
CMC 12.10 (82) def Marist College 0.0 (0).
CMC 7.9 (51) def Bendigo South East 0.0 (0).
Crusoe College 25.12 (162) def Weeroona College 0.0 (0).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.