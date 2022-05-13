MCDFNL: Can Alex Rance inclusion help Campbells Creek win the Peter Cole Memorial Cup?

FORMER Richmond star Alex Rance may be the headline act on Saturday for Campbells Creek.
But Saturday is about much more than just the Tiger premiership player's appearance for the Creekers against Maldon in round four of the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league.
In what promises to be one of the biggest days in years at Campbells Creek, the Peter Cole Memorial Cup will be on the line, while the Creekers will also celebrate the 300-game milestone for stalwart Mark Williams, who has won nine best and fairests with the club.
2017 Richmond premiership player Rance is lining up with the Creekers as part of the "Carlton Draft", which features eight former players pulling the boots back on for a local Victorian club.
Campbells Creek had pick six in the draft, which it used on 32-year-old Rance, who as well as being a premiership player with the Tigers is also a five-time All-Australian and Richmond best and fairest winner in 2015.
"It's obviously going to be a really exciting day for the club," Campbells Creek president Scott Jones said this week.
"Having Alex playing this weekend has generated a lot of buzz and been all the talk for the past couple of weeks in what's going to be a huge day for the club with Mark Williams playing his 300th club game and the Peter Cole Memorial Cup as well."
The Peter Cole Memorial Cup has been played for since 2017.
Cole, who died in January, 2017, has a strong affiliation with Campbells Creek and Maldon having coached both clubs.
His 17-year coaching stint at Maldon between 1980 and 1996 yielded four flags - 1983, 1985, 1987 and 1988.
"Everyone who knew Peter is aware of what he did for the league and he obviously has a strong connection with both Campbells Creek and Maldon," Jones said.
"He's a local legend who deserves to have respect paid to him... Saturday certainly won't be just about Alex Rance, it will also be about trying to win the Peter Cole Cup."
Campbells Creek is in its first season back out of recess, with the senior side still chasing an elusive first victory since its last win in round 13 of 2018.
"The goal this year was just to get ourselves back going again," Jones said.
"We hadn't had an A grade netball side for five years and they've already had a couple of wins, which has been a massive achievement and brought a buzz to the club.
"Last week (against Natte Bealiba) wasn't a great result for any of our teams, but as I said afterwards, the fact that the club is here and still existing is what this year is about and we then build from that."
