CRICKET: Humphrys takes out Goers' first XI club champion award for 2021-22

ALL-ROUNDER Kyle Humphrys has taken out Bendigo's first XI champion player accolade for the 2021-22 BDCA season.
Humphrys won the Goers' award with 42 votes, while he also took out the first XI batting with 447 runs.
First XI - Kyle Humphrys (447 runs).
Second XI - Andrew Rosos (286).
Third XI - Clinton Lawson (224).
Fourth XI - Michael Bulmer (311).
Under-18s - Nash Robinson (272).
Women (Bendigo) - Letesha Bawden (346).
Women (Bendigo Goers) - Emma Windridge (173).
First XI - Nathan Fitzpatrick (26 wickets).
Second XI - Lachlan Nemet (16).
Third XI - Ajay Mishra (27).
Fourth XI - Deacon Marsh (11).
Under-18s - Daniel Chaplin (13), Eddie Gingell (avr 8.5).
Women (Bendigo) - Amy Ryan (10).
Women (Bendigo Goers) - Rachael Gray (13).
First XI - Kyle Humphrys (42 votes).
Second XI - Lachlan Nemet (16).
Third XI - Ajay Mishra, Clinton Lawson (16).
Fourth XI - Diluk Fernando (9).
Under-18s - Nash Robinson (14).
Women (Bendigo) - Letesha Bawden (21).
Women (Bendigo Goers) - Rachael Gray (14).
Outstanding Achievement and Junior Development Award - Zoe Ross.
Under-21 Bill Baker Award - Declan Slingo.
Irene Knight Best Clubman Award - Tony Ryan.
Life membership - Gary Piggott, Andrew Gibbs, Travis Windridge.
