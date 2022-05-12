Premier Cricket Team of the Year honours for Green, Bowe

BENDIGO'S Cailin Green is proud of the season she put together with Carlton in the Women's Premier Firsts for 2021-22.
And it's a season that has been recognised as one of the standouts of the competition with Green having been selected in the Women's Premier Firsts Team of the Year.
Advertisement
Green, 19, was a crucial all-round cog in a Carlton side that made it through to the grand final, but was beaten by Melbourne in the flag battle in March.
"I am quite proud of my season and it was good to finish off with a bit of personal recognition, even though we don't play the sport for the awards," former Bendigo Cricket Club junior Green said this week.
"It was really nice to go as a club and enjoy the event together... there were three Carlton girls who made it (Sophie Reid and Madison Albers also), so that made it really special for the team."
With the bat Green, who has been playing in Melbourne for four seasons, compiled 444 runs from 14 innings for the Blues, which included three half-centuries and a top score of 66 against Box Hill in round seven.
And with the ball Green claimed 17 wickets bowling off-spin, with her standout performance 5-40 against Prahran in round 13.
As well as her solid summer for the Blues, a highlight of the season for Green was representing Victorian Country at the Under-19 National Championships in April in Adelaide - a tournament won by Queensland.
"It was great fun to play at that level... as a team we didn't do amazingly well, but it was a great experience to be part of and go up against some of the best players in the country for that age group," Green said.
Meanwhile, former Sandhurst leg-spinner Liam Bowe, who is now playing with Essendon, also had his stellar season with the Bombers lauded.
Bowe was selected in the Men's Premier Firsts Team of the Year.
Over the course of the season Bowe played 21 games for the Bombers in the Premier Firsts and Vic Super Slam tournament and bagged 41 wickets at an average of 18.78.
His best bowling performance came in round eight against Dandenong when he spun his way to 4-24, while he also took a four-for (4-33) against the Camberwell Magpies in round five.
Essendon bowed out to Foostscray when beaten by eight wickets in the elimination final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.