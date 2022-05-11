Bendigo Advertiser

RUNNING MACHINE: Ross McPhee's 31-hour effort earns berth on Australian team

Luke West
By Luke West
May 11 2022
Bendigo's Ross McPhee. Picture: NONI HYETT

BENDIGO'S Ross McPhee has earned a spot on the Australian squad for the Backyard Ultra World Team Championship later this year after he was the last runner left standing on the Mirrim Wurnit course.

