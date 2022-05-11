LAWN BOWLS: State women's champion of champions success for Millerick

MOAMA'S Cass Millerick claimed Bowls Victoria's women's champion of champions title at State Championships week that wrapped up in Bendigo at the weekend.
Representing the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region, Millerick defeated Metro West's Brooke Edwards in the final.
Played at Bendigo East, Millerick scored a 25-16 win over Edwards.
MEN'S TRIPLES: Nino Vlahovic, Winston Brackley, Brett Mahoney (Metro West).
WOMEN'S TRIPLES: Maureen Leighton, Sheryl Atkinson, Samantha Atkinson (Strzelecki).
MEN'S SINGLES NOVICE: Matt Ogilvie (Strzelecki).
WOMEN'S SINGLES NOVICE: Shelley Holcombe (Wimmera).
MEN'S FOURS: Jordan Yates, Brad Willoughby, Paul Williamson, Anthony Flapper (Northern Gateway).
WOMEN'S FOURS: Olivia Slade, Louise Whitehead, Carol Protopapas, Karen Barton (Eastern Ranges)
MEN'S PAIRS: Ethan Fruend, Adrian Pantling (Ovens & Murray).
WOMEN'S PAIRS: Barbara Vaughan, Nicole McKenzie (Sandbelt).
MEN'S SINGLES: Thoraedahl Shannon (Northern Gateway).
WOMEN'S SINGLES: Jodie Freund (Ovens & Murray).
MEN'S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS: Jordan Yates (Northern Gateway).
WOMEN'S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS: Cass Millerick (Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields).
MIXED PAIRS: Anne Miles, Ian Brimblecombe (Ovens & Murray).
