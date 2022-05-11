Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: State women's champion of champions success for Millerick

Updated May 11 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moama's Cass Millerick. Picture: BOWLS VICTORIA

MOAMA'S Cass Millerick claimed Bowls Victoria's women's champion of champions title at State Championships week that wrapped up in Bendigo at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.