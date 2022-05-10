The popularity of Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition has seen V/Line introduce a shuttle between the gallery and the Bendigo train station.
The free shuttle bus will transport Elvis fans between the exhibition and the station from today until July 17 when the exhibition closes.
V/Line executive director of operations Rochelle Reynolds said that after seeing the popularity of the first few weeks of the exhibition, V/Line and Rail Projects Victoria arranged the shuttle to make it easier for passengers to get to and from the gallery.
"We're supporting the Bendigo Art Gallery and ensuring all Elvis fans can travel to the exhibition by providing this free shuttle bus service," she said.
The shuttle will stop in bus bay two at Bendigo Station and the Gaol Road car park next to the gallery.
Passengers will need to simply show their exhibition ticket to the shuttle bus driver to ride on the free service.
The shuttle's schedule will also allow passengers to connect with V/Line services between Southern Cross Station and Bendigo.
A detailed timetable of shuttle bus times and connecting train services is available on the V/Line website.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
