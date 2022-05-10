Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition is so popular V/Line has introduced a free shuttle bus for gallery patrons

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
May 10 2022 - 7:00pm
A free shuttle bus will transport Elvis fans between the exhibition at Bendigo Art Gallery and the train station. Picture: NONI HYETT

The popularity of Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition has seen V/Line introduce a shuttle between the gallery and the Bendigo train station.

