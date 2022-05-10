Bendigo Advertiser

HDFNL netball: Blues coach happy with progress

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 10 2022 - 10:53am, first published 4:30am
MOUNT Pleasant coach Carine Comer says she is thrilled with her A-grade squad's work-rate and performance as the Blues continue their positive trend in HDFNL netball.

