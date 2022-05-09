WEEKEND JUNIOR SPORT GALLERY - BJFL and Golden City Netball Association

sport, local-sport, junior, sport, gallery, bjfl, gcna

Bendigo Advertiser photographer NONI HYETT captured some of the junior football action between Quarry Hill and Maiden Gully YCW under-12s on Saturday, as well as Golden City Netball Association junior action. White Hills U18 Girls 3.3 7.5 9.7 12.10 (82) Golden Square U18 Girls 0.0 1.0 3.1 4.1 (25) GOALS: White Hills U18 Girls: E.Cail 3, L.Painter 2, A.Edwards 2, K.Field 1, J.Sargeant 1, C.Fry 1, K.Smith 1, O.Turner 1; Golden Square U18 Girls: G.Drage 2, K.Donaldson 1, H.Mcphee 1 BEST: White Hills U18 Girls: E.Cail, L.Painter, J.Morrison, M.Murrell, R.Hilson, E.Henery; Golden Square U18 Girls: S.Demeo, M.Bickley, P.Bannon, I.Hollingsworth, G.Mcphee Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls 4.0 5.4 5.6 9.8 (62) Eaglehawk U18 Girls 1.0 2.3 2.5 2.6 (18) GOALS: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: N.Kelly 5, D.Greenwood 1, S.Johnston 1, I.Boulton 1, J.Bannam 1; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: L.McCoy 1, K.Fullerton 1 BEST: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: G.sanford, J.Bannam, N.Kelly, N.Roberts, N.Harlan; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: L.Stevenson, T.Boston, L.Moss, E.Torr, C.Gibson Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls 3.6 5.6 7.7 8.10 (58) Sandhurst U16 Girls 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 (3) GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: S.Boldiston 2, A.Wells 2, D.Boldiston 1, N.Munn 1, G.Garlick 1, G.Roberts 1; Sandhurst U16 Girls: BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: Z.Waugh, A.Wells, L.Gilbee, D.Boldiston, N.Munn, G.Roberts; Sandhurst U16 Girls: C.Kelly, C.Taylor, M.Chilver, A.Franklin, L.Nihill, A.Stewart South Bendigo U16 1 2.2 4.5 5.5 5.6 (36) Castlemaine U16 Boys 1.1 2.2 3.6 3.7 (25) GOALS: South Bendigo U16 1: J.McMurray 2, J.Grundy 1, A.Taylor 1, M.Rees 1; Castlemaine U16 Boys: D.Keogh-Frankling 1, N.Nyok 1, J.Parsons 1 BEST: South Bendigo U16 1: T.McBurney, B.Stroud, T.Rojewski, A.Martin, J.McMurray, O.Turnbull; Castlemaine U16 Boys: MGYCW U16 Boys 1 4.6 7.10 13.13 21.17 (143) South Bendigo U16 2 0.0 0.0 2.0 2.1 (13) GOALS: MGYCW U16 Boys 1: J.Davis 4, C.Evans 3, X.Emmerson 2, H.Bourke 2, J.Howard 1, R.Hayden 1, H.Cruise 1, C.Blandthorn 1, H.Lakey 1, C.Clapp 1, L.Thomas 1, K.Thomson 1, B.Wastell 1, T.Farmer 1; South Bendigo U16 2: C.Russell 1, S.Lavery 1 BEST: MGYCW U16 Boys 1: K.Thomson, F.Mulcair, J.Davis, J.Taylor, C.Evans; South Bendigo U16 2: R.Foster, A.Martin, S.Power, L.Feuerherdt, H.Carter, J.Butcher Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Senior 2.7 5.10 8.12 9.16 (70) Kyneton Tigers U16 Boys 1.0 3.0 4.1 4.4 (28) GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Senior: L.McKern 3, T.Johnson 2, L.Matheson 1, D.Crawford 1, A.Wingrave 1; Kyneton Tigers U16 Boys: B.Ryan 2, J.Balcombe 1, M.James 1 BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Senior: J.Gill, D.Wheelhouse, A.Wingrave, L.McKern, T.Johnson, undefined.null; Kyneton Tigers U16 Boys: F.Lewis, L.Sheahan, H.Murray, B.Jeffrey, T.Ford, T.Rutledge Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 2 6.4 10.7 14.9 16.15 (111) Eaglehawk U16 Boys 2 1.2 2.5 3.6 3.7 (25) GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 2: O.Lowndes 3, T.Sargeant 3, B.Hancock 2, Z.Watson 2, T.Blythman 2, W.Salau 1, T.Gloury 1, R.Miller 1, T.Jennings 1; Eaglehawk U16 Boys 2: L.West 1, K.Macondald 1, R.Penny 1 BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 2: J.Burns, R.Smith, B.Hancock, T.Gloury; Eaglehawk U16 Boys 2: M.Gray, T.Rayson, T.Mcsweeney, D.Vallance, L.West, O.Hicks Sandhurst U16 Boys 01 - - - - (192) Maryborough U16 1 - - - - (0) GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Boys 01: J.English 4, L.Borchard 4, F.Lockhart 3, B.Bassett 3, J.Artavilla 2, G.Hay 2, C.Duke 2, D.Stevenson 2, H.Edwards 2, H.McNamara 1, H.Connors 1, J.Austin 1, Z.Connick 1, H.White 1; Maryborough U16 1: BEST: Sandhurst U16 Boys 01: B.Bassett, J.English, L.Borchard, L.Kilcullen, J.Artavilla, H.Edwards; Maryborough U16 1: J.Gavriliadis, K.Constable, T.Hoban, R.feeney, M.Stork, B.Quinlan White Hills U16 Boys 01 3.3 5.5 5.8 10.9 (69) Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 1 2.5 6.7 7.10 9.11 (65) GOALS: White Hills U16 Boys 01: ; Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 1: BEST: White Hills U16 Boys 01: ; Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 1: Sandhurst U16 Boys 02 7.1 10.4 14.6 22.10 (142) Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res 2.0 5.3 5.4 5.4 (34) GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Boys 02: J.Harvey 4, M.Guthrie 4, D.Whatley 2, O.Cail 2, W.Bennett 2, M.Nihill 1, J.McCarthy 1, C.Mackenzie 1, K.O'Hehir 1, L.Sims 1, C.Strachan 1, S.Rossi 1, N.Edwards 1; Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: J.Osborne 3, S.Gibson 1, J.Buchanan 1 BEST: Sandhurst U16 Boys 02: J.Harvey, C.Mackenzie, O.Farrelly, S.Rossi, J.Bell, L.Poyser; Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: B.Greenwood, D.Lodewijks, A.Stevens, E.Giddings, J.Molloy, J.Osborne Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1 3.7 7.8 11.15 14.19 (103) Marong U16 Boys 2.0 4.0 5.1 6.2 (38) GOALS: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1: B.Gahan 2, K.Burrill-Grinton 2, A.Billings 2, I.Phillips-Adams 2, D.Costigan 1, J.Gilchrist 1, W.Malone 1, A.Tresize 1, J.Coates-moore 1, J.Webb 1; Marong U16 Boys: J.Bird 2, K.Harris 1, L.Rielley 1, F.Lock 1 BEST: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1: K.Burrill-Grinton, D.Thompson, A.Billings, I.Phillips-Adams, B.Gahan, D.Costigan; Marong U16 Boys: F.Waters, F.Burkhalter, L.Rielley, J.Naughton, K.Harris, undefined.null Golden Square U16 Boys 2 9.5 17.8 25.9 36.13 (229) White Hills U16 Boys 02 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6) GOALS: Golden Square U16 Boys 2: D.Webb 6, J.Froelich 4, S.Cooke-Kingston 3, B.Rohan 2, H.Wright 2, J.O'Shea 2, J.Gibson 2, M.bysouth 2, X.Grant 1, R.McNamara 1, X.Cain 1, H.Pysing 1, D.Penrose 1, D.bysouth 1, C.Jackson 1; White Hills U16 Boys 02: B.Masters 1 BEST: Golden Square U16 Boys 2: J.Froelich, B.Rohan, D.bysouth, D.Penrose, H.Pysing, D.Webb; White Hills U16 Boys 02: B.Masters, undefined.null, T.Schultz, J.McGrath, J.Giri, T.Ready White Hills U14 Girls 6.2 10.4 15.6 21.15 (141) Eaglehawk U14 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) GOALS: White Hills U14 Girls: M.Clark 5, S.O'Connell 4, J.Alford 4, L.O'Brien 2, M.Morrison 1, M.Caine 1, L.Newton 1, T.Gilchrist 1, M.Gough 1; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: BEST: White Hills U14 Girls: M.Caine, L.Rochester, L.O'Brien, E.McKinnon, J.Alford, M.Clark; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: S.Thatcher, T.Freeman, C.Fisher, undefined.null, B.Fasham, K.Virtue White Hills U14 2.3 3.7 3.10 6.14 (50) Kangaroo Flat U14 Team 1 1.2 1.3 4.3 6.3 (39) GOALS: White Hills U14: B.Jorgensen 2, D.Murley 2, M.Clark 1, B.Murley 1; Kangaroo Flat U14 Team 1: W.Baird 1, C.Scholes 1, L.Coghill 1, C.Murphy 1, T.Sanders 1 BEST: White Hills U14: F.Millar, B.Jorgensen, B.Schelfhout, R.Bonnici, D.Murley, T.Caine; Kangaroo Flat U14 Team 1: T.Sanders, L.Coghill, L.Barton, C.Smith, B.Fricker, C.Murphy Golden Square U14 Mixed 1 7.3 15.9 27.14 38.20 (248) Rochester Tigers U14 Boys 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) GOALS: Golden Square U14 Mixed 1: C.Mortimer 10, A.Eaton 6, J.Beagley 4, J.Peter 3, M.Sandhu 3, Z.Hinck 2, B.Buhagiar 2, R.Brown 2, J.Kelly 1, Z.Barker 1, J.McLean 1, H.Worme 1, O.Wilson 1; Rochester Tigers U14 Boys: BEST: Golden Square U14 Mixed 1: C.Mortimer, A.Eaton, R.Brown, J.Beagley, Z.Barker, Z.Hinck; Rochester Tigers U14 Boys: B.Kyne, K.Cail, L.Hayes, C.James, H.Keating, H.McFadzean Sandhurst U14 Boys 01 4.2 11.7 11.10 11.10 (76) Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 (5) GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Boys 01: R.Travaglia 3, L.Tzouroutis 2, N.Willits 1, M.Armstrong 1, C.Reid 1, S.McMahon 1, N.Long 1, B.osborne/storey 1; Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys: BEST: Sandhurst U14 Boys 01: L.Stephens, S.McMahon, M.Brown, R.Travaglia, L.Tzouroutis, C.Bombardieri; Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys: M.Liebelt, C.Eve, F.Young, A.Hoyne, L.Cameron Marong U14 Mixed 3.2 7.5 11.7 14.10 (94) South Bendigo U14 2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 (3) GOALS: Marong U14 Mixed: W.Hope 3, L.Henson 2, J.Miller 2, M.O'Donnell 1, B.Wells 1, C.Dudderidge 1, B.Smyth 1, R.Smith 1, R.Taylor 1, J.Mannix 1; South Bendigo U14 2: BEST: Marong U14 Mixed: L.Henson, H.O'Donnell, M.O'Donnell, B.Wells, B.Smyth, J.bradley; South Bendigo U14 2: J.Cason, W.Martin, R.Diss, J.Dyer, undefined.null, T.Henderson Huntly U14 Hawks 2 3.4 6.7 11.8 16.13 (109) Golden Square U14 Mixed 2 1.0 4.1 4.2 4.2 (26) GOALS: Huntly U14 Hawks 2: B.Smith 5, R.Enright 3, W.Norman 2, J.McNamara 2, L.Mulryan 2, A.Christensen 1, O.Trimble 1; Golden Square U14 Mixed 2: A.Costello 2, V.Hickman 1, H.Zorbas 1 BEST: Huntly U14 Hawks 2: W.Norman, H.Hargadon, L.Mulryan, B.Smith, R.Enright, A.Christensen; Golden Square U14 Mixed 2: W.Thomas, V.Hickman, N.Stewart, T.Richardson, D.Martin, H.Zorbas Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior 6.4 9.13 13.16 21.18 (144) Castlemaine U14 Boys 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1) GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior: H.Bennett 5, A.Hand 4, M.Skinner 3, N.Browell 3, J.Buchanan 2, C.Lacey 1, S.Gibson 1, J.Oldham 1, M.Elkington 1; Castlemaine U14 Boys: BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior: W.Bartlett, T.Griffin, M.Elkington, C.Elliott, N.Browell, H.Bennett; Castlemaine U14 Boys: O.Britt, A.Welch, D.Goddard, O.Giddings, L.Bruce, M.Perrett Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1 3.3 5.3 8.5 9.7 (61) Sandhurst U14 Boys 02 1.0 3.4 5.5 6.7 (43) GOALS: Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1: M.Pettersen 2, K.Uerata 2, Z.Shelton 1, J.Levell 1, T.Taylor 1, H.Miller 1, C.Fraser 1; Sandhurst U14 Boys 02: A.Oehms 2, M.Connick 1, N.Harvey 1, T.Fraser 1, O.Taylor 1 BEST: Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1: T.Taylor, P.Manderson, H.Miller, K.Uerata, C.Brown, H.Elgar; Sandhurst U14 Boys 02: A.Weeks, O.Taylor, H.Hughes, M.Connick, A.Oehms, T.Fraser Sandhurst U14 Boys 03 4.3 7.6 10.9 14.13 (97) Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2 1.1 3.3 3.3 3.5 (21) GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Boys 03: G.O'Shea 8, Z.MacDonald 2, H.O'Callaghan 2, L.Dajcic 1, T.Barry 1; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: J.Young 2, J.Frigerio 1 BEST: Sandhurst U14 Boys 03: G.O'Shea, A.McNamara, Z.MacDonald, E.Ryan, H.Bain, C.Richardson; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: N.Dunn, C.elliott, J.Young, J.Hayes, J.Baker, S.O'Kane Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1 3.3 7.13 13.14 17.24 (126) MGYCW U14 Boys 2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 (4) GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: S.Whitford 4, S.O'Bree 4, W.Mayes 2, K.Villani 1, M.Grieve 1, A.Morrissey 1, M.Geary 1, W.Brandt 1, K.Hodgskiss 1, J.Webster 1; MGYCW U14 Boys 2: BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: S.Whitford, J.Webster, T.Gardiner, S.O'Bree, K.Villani, M.Mudoti; MGYCW U14 Boys 2: R.Davey, J.Wittingslow, A.Addlem, L.Hoctor, E.Bird, D.Warren Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1 5.2 9.3 11.4 15.6 (96) Huntly U12 Hawks 1 0.0 1.4 1.6 1.6 (12) GOALS: Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1: X.Stone 3, Z.Uerata 2, T.Turton 2, D.Hill 2, J.Ashman 1, J.Frankel 1, C.Burke 1, T.Ferguson 1, J.Thurgood 1, M.Fitt 1; Huntly U12 Hawks 1: R.Marriott 1 BEST: Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1: Z.Uerata, R.Hill, T.Ferguson, T.Turton, J.Ashman, D.Hill; Huntly U12 Hawks 1: J.Clark, A.Davies, H.Marwood, R.Marriott, T.Cowan, C.Wheelhouse North Bendigo U12 Mixed 3.4 7.11 11.13 12.13 (62) Huntly U12 Hawks 2 1.0 1.0 1.1 2.5 (17) GOALS: North Bendigo U12 Mixed: E.Miller 2, J.Challis 2, M.Challis 1, S.Dee 1, H.Wingrave 1, R.Hunt 1, J.Mulcahy 1; Huntly U12 Hawks 2: T.Haddow 2 BEST: North Bendigo U12 Mixed: ; Huntly U12 Hawks 2: T.Haddow, J.Lauder, T.Callanan, C.Luke, O.Bannon, C.Fahy St. Therese's U12 Mixed A 7.3 9.7 13.12 17.15 (117) Strathfieldsaye U12 A 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1) GOALS: St. Therese's U12 Mixed A: C.Macumber 5, J.Westley 3, C.Bell 2, J.Kelly 1, A.McInerney 1; Strathfieldsaye U12 A: BEST: St. Therese's U12 Mixed A: J.Westley, H.Casey, P.McNamara, A.HOLLAND, undefined.null, C.Bell; Strathfieldsaye U12 A: A.McIntosh, J.Lawler, T.Sherwell, J.Monaghan, K.Storer White Hills U12 01 0.3 4.3 6.4 9.5 (59) Castlemaine U12 Mixed 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.4 (10) GOALS: White Hills U12 01: L.Schelfhout 2, R.Middleton 2, H.Morrish 1, J.Yates 1, V.Geary 1, J.Newton 1, S.Guy 1; Castlemaine U12 Mixed: S.McGill 1 BEST: White Hills U12 01: J.Yates, I.Cass, N.Griffiths, T.Kelleher, R.Middleton, C.Dickins; Castlemaine U12 Mixed: C.Cordy, D.Brasher, D.Hewson, S.Grainger, L.Parsons, F.Morgan St. Monicas U12 Mixed 3.1 6.1 15.3 16.3 (99) Strathfieldsaye U12 C 2.1 2.1 2.2 3.5 (23) GOALS: St. Monicas U12 Mixed: R.Gallagher 5, E.Crocker 4, J.Pidoto 2, H.Jones 2, F.Warren 1, M.Bennallack 1, C.Colbert 1; Strathfieldsaye U12 C: J.Dutra 1, L.Morrice 1, T.Brown 1 BEST: St. Monicas U12 Mixed: R.Gallagher, E.Crocker, H.Jones, J.Pidoto, D.Bonnici, F.Warren; Strathfieldsaye U12 C: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3 9.8 16.14 20.18 26.19 (175) Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Black 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) GOALS: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: J.Hargreaves 4, J.Farley 3, N.Mulqueen 3, W.Waters 3, P.Murphy 3, N.Ralton 3, N.James 2, M.Austin 2, K.Wilson 1, H.Clapp 1, T.Smith 1; Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Black: BEST: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: D.Thomson, P.Murphy, J.Hargreaves, Z.Cavalier, J.Farley, G.Polkinghorne; Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Black: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1 0.1 1.3 4.3 5.3 (33) South Bendigo U12 1 2.4 2.6 2.9 2.11 (23) GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1: J.Gudge 2, A.Caddy 1, S.Sharpe 1, B.Blythman 1; South Bendigo U12 1: H.Long 1, M.Slattery 1 BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1: B.Blythman, D.McWilliams, K.Hull; South Bendigo U12 1: M.Slattery, D.Ford, Z.Mitchell, H.Long, C.Fyffe, N.Poole Quarry Hill U12 Mixed 4.2 7.3 10.10 12.12 (84) MGYCW U12 Mixed 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) GOALS: Quarry Hill U12 Mixed: T.Peters 3, O.Lalor 3, J.Richardson 1, O.Dunne 1, S.kennedy 1, L.Kilcullen 1, S.Maher 1, W.Minne 1; MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: BEST: Quarry Hill U12 Mixed: T.Peters, O.Dunne, W.Minne, J.Richardson, O.Lalor, L.Kilcullen; MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: O.Bird, K.TURNER, Z.Brown, A.Clayton, M.Pitson, A.Teece St. Therese's U12 Mixed B 4.1 6.1 10.3 10.6 (66) Strathfieldsaye U12 B 0.0 2.0 2.0 4.1 (25) GOALS: St. Therese's U12 Mixed B: K.Westley 3, L.Travaglia 2, J.Yeomans 1, M.Hannaford 1, P.Silva 1, C.Whelan 1, P.Sullivan 1; Strathfieldsaye U12 B: A.Filo 1, M.PERKINS 1, H.Young 1 BEST: St. Therese's U12 Mixed B: K.Westley, L.Travaglia, F.Stevenson, C.Whelan, X.Potter, P.Sullivan; Strathfieldsaye U12 B: H.Sharples, J.Norris, J.Cunningham, J.Robinson, undefined.null, L.Ross Golden Square U12 Mixed 1 0.4 1.5 4.6 8.9 (57) St. Francis U12 01 1.1 1.1 3.1 4.1 (25) GOALS: Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: K.Read 3, A.Brown 3, N.Pollard 1, O.Worme 1; St. Francis U12 01: D.Tyler 1, E.Fennell 1, H.Freeman 1, T.Frawley 1 BEST: Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: H.Hayes, J.Allen, K.Read, N.Pollard, D.Dupille, B.McInnes; St. Francis U12 01: Q.Cody, E.Fennell, O.Dean, A.Hughes, H.Dewhurst, J.Mcdonnell St. Therese's U12 Mixed D 1.1 2.2 4.3 5.5 (35) Golden Square U12 Mixed 2 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 (13) GOALS: St. Therese's U12 Mixed D: L.Bell 2, B.Rosa 1, X.Mulqueen 1, Q.Casey 1; Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: C.Finch 1, C.Scoble 1 BEST: St. Therese's U12 Mixed D: Q.Casey, B.Rosa, L.Bell, J.Cox, V.Hubble, D.Winfield; Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: S.Snell, J.Burke, L.Fairley, S.Morgan, M.Nicholson, A.Lethlean Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2 0.1 1.2 2.3 2.7 (19) Marong U12 Mixed Blue 1.0 1.2 2.3 2.3 (15) GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2: ; Marong U12 Mixed Blue: J.Richards 1, J.Marwood 1 BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2: ; Marong U12 Mixed Blue: C.McCurdy, L.Holzer, M.Bennett, K.Hammond, H.Humme, J.Cross St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed 2.2 2.3 3.5 4.5 (29) Heathcote U12 Mixed 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.2 (14) GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed: B.Doyle 1, A.Herdman 1, W.Scholtes 1, B.Butler 1; Heathcote U12 Mixed: E.Nagy 2 BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed: T.Byrne, B.Butler, R.Bergin, E.Willits, W.Scholtes, O.Lorrain; Heathcote U12 Mixed: J.Mitchell, I.Pianta-Cook, C.Gellatly, R.Pinnington, L.Anderso, J.Brooke St. Francis U12 02 4.4 7.5 13.10 16.13 (109) MGYCW U12 Mixed 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) GOALS: St. Francis U12 02: H.Baker 3, T.Harrop 2, W.Shadbolt 2, W.Tuddenham 2, J.Fishley 2, C.Fitzpatrick 1, N.Malone 1, H.Norman 1; MGYCW U12 Mixed 4: BEST: St. Francis U12 02: H.Baker, T.Harrop, J.Fishley, C.Fitzpatrick, A.Bennett, T.Doyle; MGYCW U12 Mixed 4: C.Waegeli, J.Hardiman, T.Drum, D.Lovell, O.Budge, B.Fowler White Hills U12 02 1.2 1.3 5.8 7.8 (50) South Bendigo U12 2 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.1 (7) GOALS: White Hills U12 02: R.Morton 1, N.Kalstrom 1, H.Rice 1, J.Conlan 1, C.Clark 1, B.Young 1, M.Slattery 1; South Bendigo U12 2: C.Kemp 1 BEST: White Hills U12 02: M.Slattery, B.Young, C.Clark, E.McDonnell, N.Kalstrom, C.Matthews; South Bendigo U12 2: T.Eddy, C.Jones-Moore, H.Galea, E.Frankum, C.Kemp, C.White Maryborough U12 1 6.5 13.10 20.16 25.20 (170) Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) GOALS: Maryborough U12 1: M.Stevens 4, C.Stevens 3, H.Bartlett 3, M.Skinner 3, C.Larkin 2, J.Andriske 2, J.Humphrey 2, M.Trickey 2, E.Boyes 1, D.Hoban 1, C.O'Halloran 1, B.Bardsley 1; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2: BEST: Maryborough U12 1: M.Stevens, T.Johnson, C.Brydon, E.Boyes, J.Mason, C.Wings; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2: L.Stanton, J.DENNIS, T.Boyd, R.Hinck, W.Jackson, Z.Dove Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow 2.0 2.0 3.1 3.1 (19) MGYCW U12 Mixed 1 0.1 0.2 0.6 1.10 (16) GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow: L.Hemsley 2, L.Zylan 1; MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: J.Bellenger 1 BEST: Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow: N.Tricarico, C.Fitzgerald, L.Hemsley, B.McGrath; MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: J.Morcombe, A.Coghill, T.Evans, M.Cathrine, J.Moresi, J.Bellenger 