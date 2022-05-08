Sanderson steers Chissy into Group 2 final

news, local-news, Chissy, McNaulty, Sanderson, Ryan, Melton, trotter, Charlton, Marong

A THRIVING association with the Jason McNaulty-trained trotter Chissy for star young Charlton driver Ryan Sanderson rolled on at Melton on Saturday night. The 18-year-old brought up his sixth win in 15 steers aboard the seven-year old with their victory in the second heat of the Vicbred Platinum Metropolitan Trot (2240m). It made it back-to-back wins for the son of Danny Bouchea out of the mare Cheque Again and Sanderson following their win at harness racing headquarters on April 9. Sanderson speared Chissy straight to the front and he was able to make the most of their luck when the $1.50 favourite Bromwich broke down the final straight the last time, causing chaos back in the field. The McNaulty-trained gelding was left well clear out in front and strolled to a 7.5m win over the Julie Douglas-trained Ymbro Wasted, with Majestical Belle a further 10m back in third. It was career win number 13 from 59 starts for Chissy, who started his career with Marong trainer David Van Ryn, before briefly transferring to Shaun McNaulty and quickly landing with his brother Jason at Kooreh, near St Arnaud. He is owned by Jason in partnership with Shaun, a trainer in his own right at Marong, and their father Noel. READ MORE: McNaultys score emotion-laced Wedderburn Trotters Cup win with Chissy The family and indeed his driver can now look forward to next Saturday night's $30,000 Group 2 final with a good degree of confidence. "He's been a great horse, hopefully, he can get a good draw in the final," Sanderson said post-race. "(Jason) said he had just a little hiccup after his last start, but I was at the trials last week with him and he felt nice and sharp and ready to rumble. "We were pretty confident going into today that he would perform at his best. "He switches on when he's in front; he travelled good and he felt really nice on the line." The win continued a good run for Sanderson, who notched up a double at Mildura on Friday night on Starvin Marvin and Bezzaboma. A solid 2022 season for Chissy now stands at four wins from 11 starts and a placing for $40,650 in earnings. His wins have included an emotional victory in the Wedderburn Trotters Cup (2955m) in January and two at Melton. Saturday night's win pushed him over the $100,000 mark in stakes earned. READ MORE: Bernie the record breaker Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

