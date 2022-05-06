Bendigo Braves to honour club legend Steve Kelly

news, local-news, Kelly, basketball, Bendigo, Braves, NBL1

The Bendigo Braves will pay tribute to one of the club's greatest contributors on Saturday night. The NBL1 home match against arch-rival the Ballarat Miners is the Steve Kelly Memorial Game. Kelly passed away in October, 2020, after a battle with illness at the age of 59. The club had scheduled to hold the first Steve Kelly Memorial Game in May last year, but COVID-19 restrictions put paid to those plans. After a long wait, Kelly's family, friends, former team-mates and the Bendigo basketball community will unite at Bendigo Stadium to honour his contribution to the Braves. A minute's silence will be held before the start of the women's and men's matches. Family and team-mates will be interviewed on court and tribute videos will be shown throughout the night to honour a man who worked tirelessly for the club on and off the court. The Steve Kelly Memorial Game will be played each year when the Braves play the Miners at home. The player judged the most valuable player for Bendigo men against Ballarat will be awarded the Steve Kelly Memorial Shield. A member of the Braves' first SEABL championship-winning team in 1988, Kelly played in some enthralling battles with Ballarat over his decorated career. There was no team Kelly liked to beat more than the Miners. The point guard played 242 games for the Braves, captained the club and, fittingly, had his number eight singlet retired. Off the court, Kelly was just as valuable. He ran the club's golf day, raised funds for junior teams and was the glue that kept past players involved with the Braves. Read more: Catch up on the latest local sport news From a basketball point of view, the new-look Braves' men are searching for their first win of the NBL1 season after dropping their opening three matches. The team has received a timely boost with import Sidey Djitte cleared to make his Braves' debut. The towering 208cm centre played college basketball in the United States with Clemson and most recently played professionally in Spain. He adds a much-needed rebounding and interior defence presence to a young Braves' unit still finding its way under new coach Stephen Black. The Braves' women also have a valuable addition to their roster for what is a home double-header weekend. Opals representative Tess Madgen will play her first games of the season against Ballarat on Saturday night and against the Centre of Excellence on Sunday. Saturday night's game shapes as a tough encounter, with both teams holding 2-1 records through three matches. This round the Braves will wear pink in support of Australians affected by breast cancer and to raise vital funds for the Breast Cancer Network Australia. The Braves have a special Mother's Day offer for Sunday afternoon's match against the COE. Tickets purchased online using the code BRINGMUM will be discounted. Saturday night's women's match starts at 5.30pm, with Sunday's women's game scheduled for a 1pm tip-off. Saturday night's Steve Kelly Memorial Game will start at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/9f54e9b0-91f9-4cc7-8cfa-61a9ed1cae59.jpg/r0_354_2162_1576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg