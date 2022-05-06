news, local-news, Bendigo, City, Men's, State, League, MSL, Thomas, Greg

BENDIGO City will be desperate to dispatch bottom side Wyndham and start its climb back up the Men's State League ladder on Saturday. City slipped from third spot - one point behind Barwon and Melton Phoenix - to fourth position on the league ladder following last week's disappointing 2-1 away loss to Deakin University. It was the Men's State League newcomer's first defeat for the season following four wins and two draws. Bendigo City will likely get no better chance to regain its momentum against the league's bottom team. Wyndham is without a win after seven games and has scored only four goals for the season so far and conceded a league-high of 28 Only Surfside Waves, which Bendigo City defeated 5-1 in round four, has scored fewer goals (3), while letting through the second most (27). City coach Greg Thomas says his squad will be taking nothing for granted, after dropping last week's match against a team below it on the ladder in Deakin University. "It was really disappointing the way we lost against Deakin Uni; some very immature mistakes that cost us, which we spoke about during the week," he said. "We've just got to move on from that now, so it comes down to how the guys respond this weekend. "I think we'll be fine, we'll put that one behind us - there's still a long way in the season to go." Bendigo City will get every chance to make a move upwards if it can get past Wyndham, with Balmoral (third on the ladder on 14 points) hosting second-placed Melton Phoenix (16 points). Thomas said City would be close to full strength for the clash at Werribee following the return of Lewis Merriman to the line-up. "Obviously they are down the bottom and haven't won yet, but you know at some point a win is coming, so we don't want that to be against us," he said. "We'll be switched on and ready to go after last week. That was a game we were expected to win and didn't. "It's one of those competitions, if you don't turn up each week you can quite easily get rolled. "We need to go there really focused and get a win back." Meanwhile, Bendigo City's reserves will also be looking to bounce back from a 4-2 loss against Deakin University. After peeling off five straight wins to start the season, City shared the points with Barwon in week six before last week's defeat and will be keen to recapture its best form. MSL 5 WEST LADDER Barwon 18 Melton Phoenix 16 Balmoral 14 Bendigo City 14 Deakin University 12 West Point 10 Ballarat 9 Lara United 8 Maribyrnong Green 7 Maidstone United 6 Surfside Waves 3 Wyndham 0

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/6c29f037-5378-4aec-a114-79bf25408c8e.jpg/r0_73_2086_1252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg