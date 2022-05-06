BFNL netball: McGlashan injury blow for Bloods

news, local-news, BFNL, netball, McGlashan, A;licia, Bloods, Castlemaine, Maddie, Carter

SOUTH Bendigo's hopes have been dealt a major blow with star defensive recruit Alicia McGlashan ruled out for at least two months with a broken arm. McGlashan, a six-time A-grade premiership player with Kangaroo Flat before joining the Bloods this season, sustained the injury in the opening minutes of last week's draw against Kyneton. Bloods coach Jannelle Hobbs revealed the trip to Kyneton had been costly in more ways than one, with several players from the club, who travelled together, having contracted COVID, putting a strain on available player numbers in all grades for this weekend's matches against Castlemaine Hobbs said A-grade would have a bare seven players for the clash against the 3-1 Magpies, who rebounded from their only loss of the season against Gisborne in round three, to topple Strathfieldsaye last weekend. It's a far from ideal situation for a team looking to reassert itself after a lean few weeks comprising a 29-goal loss to Sandhurst and a draw against the Tigers, which followed two impressive wins over Golden Square and Eaglehawk to start the season. "We've barely got enough in every grade this week; hit super-hard with COVID and injuries, so we are struggling big-time," Hobbs said. "We'll get through, but we are hoping to get it (COVID) out the way and get our proper teams back on the court. "We were short all through last week, but not as bad as this week. "I think we'll be putting a strict order on for the next trip, which is to Gisborne, to mask up in cars or travel separately. There were a few (girls) in the same cars that have gone down." Hobbs nevertheless has backed her A-grade team to still be highly competitive against the Magpies, who sit one spot above the Bloods on the ladder with three wins. The two teams met in a practice match during the pre-season, won by South Bendigo, albeit with both teams below full strength. LAST WEEK'S WRAP: Sandhurst fends off Kangaroo Flat in netball thriller Longer-term, the Bloods coach described the loss of McGlashan, who had slotted nicely into defence alongside co-captain Steph Goode, as 'a massive blow'. "She broke her finger in October and was just getting back from that and now she has a broken arm," she said. "It leaves a big hole for us, being one our big recruits. She has been playing well too. "We'll have Amy Morrissey, who has come up from A-reserve down there, but it's a bit of jiggle around." Hobbs was forced to swing star midcourter Keiarah Brooks back into defence last week against Kyneton, but hopes to have her back in the midcourt this week alongside Chloe Gray, who has also been battling illness this week (non-COVID) and missed her Southern Saints VNL match this week against Boroondara Express. "Hopefully we can pull out a win still," she said. "A lot will depend on who Castlemaine has and whether they have their full complement of stars playing. "We are struggling just getting players on the training track at the moment, but it's only early. "We're keeping positive and I'm sure things will turn." A win for Castlemaine, which is back in A-grade for the first time since 2017, could really help set up the Magpies' season. Victory would put them six points ahead of the Bloods and keep the pressure on Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne above. A tough four-goal win against the Storm last week was led by one of the Magpies' star recruits Maddie Carter. In other games, Kangaroo Flat (3-1) will look to avenge last weekend's one-goal loss to Sandhurst against Kyneton (1-1-2); Gisborne (3-1) makes the trip to Strathfieldsaye (1-3); Maryborough (1-3) and Eaglehawk (1-3) will attempt to add their second win of the season against each other at Princes Park; while at Wade Street, Golden Square (0-4) hosts Sandhurst (4-0) in a clash of the league's only winless and undefeated teams.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/ce6c5ba9-3060-4435-b20f-cd218d987dd6.jpg/r0_83_4928_2867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg