Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: CROQUET WEEKEND Head to Golden Square this weekend for the World Croquet Weekend. This event is suitable for people of all ages. There is no charge for this event and all equipment will be supplied. Light refreshments available. For further information, Kerin Penfold 0438 508 377. Where: Golden Square Croquet Club, Wade Street, Golden Square. When: Saturday, May 7, 10am to noon. HYMNS ALIVE Join in for Hymns Alive with guest speaker Reverend Paul Bauers, minister for Bendigo Uniting Church. Hymns will be accompanied by a three-piece band. This event will also include an afternoon tea. Free bus service may be available from your home due to the generosity of City of Greater Bendigo. For more details phone Allan 5442 2774. New members welcome. Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, May 12, 1.30pm start. SATURDAY DANCE Enjoy an evening dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee. This event will feature CD music, a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee. All welcome. For further information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, May 7, 7.30pm to 11pm. BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL Celebrate writing and authors with three days of conversations and more for the Bendigo Writers Festival. This event will feature more than 100 writers, including Lisa Wilkinson, Elizabeth Gilbert, Michael Holding and many more. For more information and tickets, click here. Where: Various venues in the Bendigo region. When: From Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. FREEDOM ROAD Discover the beginnings of gospel music in Africa with Freedom Road: The Inspiring Story of Gospel Music, which will tell the story of the African slave trade to America. More than 100 singers will perform, along with direction from Bendigo born musician, Stella Savy. The performance will also feature the talents of of Dani Fry, Geoffrey Williams, Deb Clark, Barry Deenick, Carl Pannuzzo and Tim Neal. Bookings essential, click here for more information. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, Park Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, May 8, from 2.30pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. OPEN GARDEN SCULPTURE EXHIBITION Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition. Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley. This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale. Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com. Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry). For more information and to book, click here. Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange. When: Open weekends, until May 8, 10am to 4pm. SWAP MEET Plan your trip to Wedderburn for their swap meet. This event, hosted by Wedderburn Historical Engine & Machinery Society Inc., will feature many vintage vehicles and parts. This will be a great opportunity to turn your unwanted goods into cash. Sites are $10. $2 entry, children free. Food will be available. Phone 0427 583 341 or 0438 915 278 for more information. Where: Engine Park, Racecourse Road, Wedderburn. When: Saturday, May 14, gates open at 7am. LATIN FESTIVAL Celebrate all things Latin with Bendigo's first Latin Festival. This event, hosted by The Hispanos Unidos de Victoria (United Hispanics of Victoria), will feature food, music and more. The family-friendly event will also feature music from DJ Juan Opalo and Latin band Calle Luna; dancing and much more. For further information, click here. Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills. When: Saturday, May 14, 10am to 5pm. 150th ANNIVERSARY The 150th anniversary of two local church buildings is being celebrated. All are welcome to this event which will include history displays, a book launch, a celebration service, cake cutting, and Devonshire tea and scones. The two brick church buildings in Lockwood were both completed in 1872. Celebrations will honour the contribution made to the community by these places of worship and explore stories surrounding lives of those who were connected to the churches. The two buildings are St Stephen's Anglican Church in Lockwood (now closed) and the Lockwood Uniting Church (still open). The Lockwood Uniting Church was originally a Wesleyan church, and after two mergers it was subsequently both a Methodist Church and now Uniting Church. Sue Bewsell has also written a book to be launched, full of fabulous insights into these past times titled "Lockwood Uniting Church and St Stephen's Anglican Church; A Living History - Celebrating 150 Years" Where: Lockwood Uniting Church, 813 Calder Alternative Highway, Lockwood South. When: Sunday, May 15, from 1.30pm. ILLUMIN8 FESTIVAL Celebrate peace and harmony with the ILLUMIN8 Festival of Light and Peace. This festival is inspired by Buddha's life and commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. There will be light installations, performances, foods and much more. Book here. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat. When: Saturday, June 4, 6pm to 8pm.

