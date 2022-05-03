sport, local-sport, Zedemski, Fliedner, Shane, Bendigo, ton, home, track, Hi Stranger

A BREAKTHROUGH win by Zedemski last Sunday at Bendigo came with plenty of added satisfaction for home track trainer Shane Fliedner. The three-year-old gelding's maiden win, at start number seven, provided the astute trainer with his 100th success on the Bendigo track. A trainer now for over 20 years following a successful career as a jockey in country Victoria, Fliedner was unaware of the milestone until notified on race day. He was understandably rapt, more so given the convincing performance by Zedemski, who was backing up after a luckless fourth the previous Sunday on a good 4 at Ballarat over 1100m. Fliedner was quick to forgive the three-year-old's effort at Ballarat and was confident he was well suited on the heavy 8 over 1000m, despite no wet track form to speak of from his first six starts. "It was nobody's fault in particular (at Ballarat), he just drew an inside gate, (in a) small field, no speed on, he just never got a look in," he said. "It was virtually a track gallop, so I thought we'd send him around here. "The whole family handle the wet and the stallion (Jayemzed) was pretty good with it. "It was a good place to find out if we are going to keep him here for the winter or not." Fliedner is optimistic Zedemski can kick on and add another win or two this campaign. "I think if he just learns to relax, he'll get out to 1400m and you will probably see a nice horse then," he said. On his 100th Bendigo win, Fliedner said: "That's what happens at home tracks and we do sort of place them to pick the right race." Winning jockey Dean Holland, who was aboard Zedemski for the first time, believed the youngster's win was never in doubt after gaining such 'a lovely run in transit. "He probably pricked the ears the last 50 (metres) as well, so there's plenty of improvement there," he said. "He's a quirky bugger, so it's good to get a win with him and it was Shane's 100th winner, so congratulations to the team." "He let go really well, especially on a heavy track. When he got three-quarters in front of the horse on the fence, he wanted to go over and give it a cuddle and put in a left. "But there's improvement there and he seems like a nice horse going forward." Meanwhile, Fliedner has a choice to make with Hi Stranger, with his stable star headed to either Adelaide or Flemington on May 21. The Listed-winning five-year-old has been kept fresh since his creditable seventh in the Group 3 Victoria Handicap (1400m) at Caulfield on April 16, when he finished less than three-lengths from the winner Ayrton. It followed a superb second on his home track in the $200,000 Listed Golden Mile earlier that month. "He had a fortnight of not doing much, but he's jumping out of his skin," Fliedner said. Hi Stranger has provided Fliedner - the reigning Bendigo trainer of the year - with two of his three wins this season and three placings for earnings of $248,800.

