sport, local-sport, weekend, football, previews, selections, friday, BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ 2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat. The Roos and Tigers both won in round one, but have since lost three in a row. Starts have been an issue for the Roos in their three losses to Sandhurst, Eaglehawk and Golden Square during which they have been outscored 113-39 in first terms to spend the rest of the game playing catch-up. The Tigers have been the best tackling side over the first month, laying 265 effective tackles - 60 more than any other team according to Premier Data - with Hamish Yunghanns setting the tone. Yunghanns' 40 effective tackles are 10 more than any other BFNL player, while he's also ranked No.2 for hard-ball gets with 25. Last time: Kyneton 16.19 (115) def Kangaroo Flat 5.10 (40). Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 11; Kyneton 8. 2.20pm Saturday at QEO. After a 0-2 start to the season the Bloods have got themselves back on an even keel at 2-2 with consecutive wins over Kyneton and Sandhurst. The Bloods have two of Premier Data's top 10 ranked players in the competition in coach Nathan Horbury (No.8) and Cooper Leon (No.9), who are both key cogs in the midfield and averaging 30 touches a game. The Magpies haven't won on the QEO since 2015, but if they are to break the drought can't afford the slow starts that have dogged their past two games in which they have trailed Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne by a combined 153 points at half-time. Last time: South Bendigo 18.23 (131) def Castlemaine 3.1 (19). Since 2010: South Bendigo 17; Castlemaine 5. 2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye. The most eagerly-anticipated match of the season so far between two of the tier one sides, with the Storm and Bulldogs both going into the clash undefeated. After two thumping wins over Maryborough (141 points) and Castlemaine (223 points) the past fortnight during which they have kicked 58 goals to two the Bulldogs will no doubt be relishing the step-up in competition at a venue they haven't won at since 2013. In what should be ripping match-ups all over the ground, it's hard not to immediately get drawn to the centre square featuring two of the competition's hottest players in Storm's Jake Moorhead and Gisborne's Brad Bernacki, who between them have racked up 308 touches already this year. While at either end of the ground will be two of the competition's premier forwards - and opposing captains - in the Storm's Lachlan Sharp and Gisborne's Pat McKenna. It's only early May, but has a September feel about it. Last time: Strathfieldsaye 10.15 (75) def Gisborne 5.2 (32). Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 16; Gisborne 7. 2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square. Big day for both clubs, who will play their second Ron Best Memorial Shield clash as they honour the former goalkicking champion who had a profound impact at the Bulldogs and Dragons. Hopefully, it's as good as last year's inaugural shield battle when the Dragons scraped over the line by two points at the QEO. Following their 0-3 start the Dragons got on the board last week with a win over Kangaroo Flat, but a much tougher assignment awaits against a red-hot Golden Square side that is 4-0. One of the pivotal contests in the match will be the ruck battle between Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking and Golden Square's Matt Compston, with the pair ranked No.1 and 2 in the competition for hit-outs to advantage. Last time: Golden Square 17.12 (114) def Sandhurst 11.12 (78). Since 2010: Golden Square 16; Sandhurst 13. 2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough. Would expect Eaglehawk to bounce back from last week's loss to Golden Square against a Maryborough side that is now the only winless team in the competition. Despite the struggles the Magpies are enduring with an average losing margin of 120 points through their first four games, midfielder Aidan Hare is Premier Data's No.2 ranked player in the competition with 125 disposals, 31 marks, 24 clearances and 30 tackles in what has been a mighty effort. Last time: Eaglehawk 20.16 (136) def Maryborough 3.5 (23). Since 2010: Eaglehawk 19; Maryborough 2. LUKE WEST (18) - Kyneton, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Golden Square, Eaglehawk. ADAM BOURKE (17) - Kyneton, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Golden Square, Eaglehawk. RICHARD JONES (17) - Kyneton, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Eaglehawk. 2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge. The Maroons are at home to a Marong side that will be seething after copping its first loss of the season last week to Pyramid Hill. Would expect a fierce response from the Panthers, who should have too much firepower in their front half for a Newbridge side that has managed just 22 goals in its three games so far. Last time: Marong 14.18 (102) def Newbridge 1.1 (7). Since 2010: Marong 13; Newbridge 11. 2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood. Another opportunity to get a look at the massive steps forward already taken by Inglewood this season. The Blues' impressive 3-1 start to the season has been the talk of the LVFNL given the club's constant struggles since its last finals appearance in 2003. The Blues now get to gauge their improvement against the Superoos, who while they are far from firing on all cylinders, have started 3-1 with plenty of improvement still left in them. Inglewood v Mitiamo in the match of the round - who would have picked that a month ago? Last time: Mitiamo 28.13 (181) def Inglewood 2.3 (15). Since 2010: Mitiamo 18; Inglewood 3. 2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater. Bridgewater has got its season back on a square ledger at 2-2 with back-to-back wins as the side continues to gel under new coach Rick Ladson. The Mean Machine come up against a Calivil United side that has been far more competitive than a 0-3 record suggests given two of the Demons' defeats have been by single-figure margins against Mitiamo and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. Last time: Bridgewater 31.16 (202) def Calivil United 3.5 (23). Since 2010: Bridgewater 18; Calivil United 5; Drawn 1. 2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill. Pyramid Hill is now the Loddon Valley's only undefeated team after knocking over Marong last week by 12 points in what was a strong team performance. Their impressive form should continue on their home deck against an Eagles' side that has found the going tough in the first month of the season to be 0-3 and on the bottom of the ladder. The Eagles have had the chance to freshen up and regroup with a bye last week. Last time: Pyramid Hill 16.19 (115) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.6 (42). Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 18; Maiden Gully YCW 6. LUKE WEST (12) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Pyramid Hill. ADAM BOURKE (11) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Pyramid Hill. 2.30pm Saturday at Leitchville. It has been a steep learning curve for the young Bombers over the past fortnight with back-to-back games against two of the top flag contenders in Mount Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United, which has resulted in a pair of triple-figure hidings. Another challenge awaits against their former arch enemy in the Bulldogs, who will be determined to start building some momentum. The Bulldogs are 2-2 having gone WLWL over their first four games during which Jordan Ford has been their most consistent player. Last time: North Bendigo 13.14 (92) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.13 (67). Since 2010: North Bendigo 18; Leitchville-Gunbower 10. 2.30pm Saturday at White Hills. Been a rough start to the season for both the Demons and Bloods, who go into their clash at Scott Street with a combined record of 1-7. The Bloods have played some good football in patches, but haven't been able to sustain it yet for four quarters and, hence, a 0-4 record. White Hills have copped three hidings by 10-goals plus in their first four games, but have also shown when they knocked over North Bendigo a fortnight ago they can be a handful for the opposition when it clicks. Last time: White Hills 17.13 (115) def Elmore 10.4 (64). Since 2010: White Hills 16; Elmore 5. 2.30pm Saturday at Heathcote. The Grasshoppers continue to track along solidly with a 4-0 record during which they have only conceded 10 goals once, while one of their strengths has been their capacity to run out games. The Grasshoppers are +159 points in second halves, compared to +60 in first halves. The Saints head into Saturday at 1-3 and having not beaten the Grasshoppers since 2013. Given their long-time struggles against the Grassshoppers of 14 losses in a row by an average of 78 points, on their home deck this is a golden opportunity for the Saints to show the early-season talk of them being much improved is justified. Last time: Colbinabbin 16.13 (109) def Heathcote 6.5 (41). Since 2010: Colbinabbin 14; Heathcote 8. 2.30pm Saturday at Huntly. At 4-0 the Blues are on their best start to a season since 2001 - a year they went on to win the premiership. Co-coaches Darren Walsh and Adam Baird have the side playing a well balanced brand of football, with Ben Weightman (22 goals) dominating in attack and Billy Mahony leading the charge from the midfield. Huntly is still hunting its first win of the season and while coach Stacy Fiske took plenty of positives out of his side's effort against LBU last week and the Hawks are at home, it's tough to tip against the Blues on their form. Last time: Mount Pleasant 16.10 (106) def Huntly 5.10 (40). Since 2010: Huntly 14; Mount Pleasant 8. ADAM BOURKE (14) - North Bendigo, White Hills, Colbinabbin, Mount Pleasant. LUKE WEST (14) - North Bendigo, White Hills, Colbinabbin, Mount Pleasant. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/06978840-844e-4cd0-9cc3-f1e133c9c502.jpg/r0_203_3843_2374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg