Rance to play for Campbells Creek on May 14; around the grounds this Saturday

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ RICHMOND premiership defender Alex Rance will make a cameo appearance for Campbells Creek in the MCDFNL next month. The Magpies this week selected Rance with pick six in the "Carlton Draft". The Carlton Draft was launched earlier this year and features eight former AFL players pulling the boots back on for a local Victorian club. After being one of the eight clubs selected for the draft, Campbells Creek picked Rance, who will play for the Creekers at home on May 14 against Maldon in what will also be the annual Peter Cole Cup match. Star defender Rance played in Richmond's 2017 flag, was a five-time All-Australian and won the Tigers' best and fairest in 2015. Meanwhile, the clash between Marong and Pyramid Hill headlines Saturday's round four in the Loddon Valley league. The Panthers and Bulldogs are the only two undefeated teams heading into round four and will clash at Marong in the match of the round. 2.15pm Saturday at Marong. MARONG From - Richard Tibbett, Jacob Ede, Ben Gregg, Ryley Taylor, Corey Gregg, Adam Ward, Lachlan Lee, Jimmy Gadsden, Cory Jacobs, Carl Thiesz, Nathan Devanny, Brodie Hartland, Brandyn Grenfell, Corbin Fleming, Patrick Gretgrix, Josh Cooper, David Johnstone, Kyle Manley, Justin Hynes, Matthew Willox, Jack McCaig, Adrian Pappin. PYRAMID HILL From - Jack Timmins, Gavin James, Ben Dalton, Zac Dingwall, Scott Mann, Ed Caburnay, Sebastian Relouw, Billy Micevski, Will Perryman, Brad Ladson, Jake Willcocks, Bryden Morison, Bailey George, Jack Woodward, Ashton Dye, Dylan Morison, Jack Hickmott, Steven Gunther, Nathan Catherwood, Ryley Dickens, Braidy Dickens. 2.15pm Saturday at Calivil. CALIVIL UNITED B: Walter Miller, Blair Richards, Lachlan Brook HB: Jordan Lea, Mitch Deering, Phil Ryan C: Brock Rogers, Jack Daley, Evan Ritchie HF: Ben Baker, Jack Burns, Ben Daley F: Jacob Greenwood, Alex Daniels, Nick McPherson FOLL: Corey Pearse, Lachlan Mangan, Jake Lawry INTER: Michael Maxey, Mitch Avard, Lachlan McAllister, Jack Sinclair MITIAMO B: Kyle Patten, Daniel Mowat, Harry McCormick HB: Troy Rogers, Jack Vinnicombe, Luke Lougoon C: Matt Grant, Ross Turner, Jarryd Wiegard HF: Brayden Baines, Ryan Wellington, Doug Thomas F: Zac Gray, Jay Reynolds, Tom Grant FOLL: Michael I'Anson, Lee Dale, Jackson Falls INTER: Lachlan Twigg, Sean Hanrahan, Waylon Draper, Zac Tuohey 2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine. BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE From - Kalem Paxton, Charlie Gadsden, Anthony Lewin, Andrew Gladman, Ryan Prendergast, Harrison Gadsden, Zachary Stone, Josh Walsh, Justin Laird, Lachlan Murley, Jeremy Hancock, Rhonen Maher, Joe Stuart, Beau Roy-Clements, Jean-Miguel Podosky, James Bailey, Brenden Younghusband, Jacob Szitovszky, Anthony Brown, Patrick Russell, Jaye Allan Farnsworth. BRIDGEWATER From - Matthew Bourke, Callum Prest, Jack Symons, Zane Hoiles, Nicholas Naughton, Andrew Collins, Luke Harrison, Emile Pavlich, Michael Brooks, Jake Rusbridge, Joshua Martyn, Alexander Pollock, James Naughton, Tynan Hywood, Jacob Ellings, Jack Ozanne, Harry McKinley, Tyler Estrada, Lloyd Needs, Harry Symons, Lachlan Allison, Darren Clutton. 2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge. NEWBRIDGE B: Liam Nihill, Dylan Lloyd, Cameron Grant HB: Caleb Sanders, Ryan Burt, Mitch Hocking C: Jack Clark, Harry Whittle, Brandon Etherington HF: Hugh McGillivray, Patrick Andrews, Ashley Mayo F: Chris Dixon, Logan Dixon, Mac Whittle FOLL: Corey Van Aken, Tyler McLeod, Jordan Formosa INTER: Jack Murray, Austin Fithall, Brad Wilson, Joel Coutts INGLEWOOD B: Thomas Alexander, Luke Matheson, Jasper McClelland HB: Nathan Angelino, Jaxon Billett, Gabe Nevins C: Campbell Love, Bregon Cotchett, James Woods HF: Cody Wright, Cody Stobaus, Taj Rodwell F: Reuben Johnson, Traiton Kendal, Kyle Simpson FOLL: Thomas Kennedy, Alex Lowe, Charlie Ingham INTER: Matthew Rowe, Charlie McGaw, Conor Morone, Aaron Lister 2.30pm Saturday at Toolleen. MOUNT PLEASANT From - Adam Baird, Ben Weightman, Zebb Murrell, Zac Featherby, Cameron Moore, Chris Down, Zane Keighran, Billy Mahony, Fletcher White, Bryce Hinneberg, Reardon McIvor, Bailey White, Jesse Tuohey, Riley Mcnamara, Jack Teasdale, Sam Greene, Caelan Smith, Michael Whiting, Pat O'Brien, Mitchell Bennett, Daniel Whiting. LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER From - Leyton Shenfield, Thomas Guerra, Xavier Colvin, Samuel Lewis, Austin Windridge, Blake Azzopardi, Toby Duncan, Joel Regan, Billy Hawken, Nathan McLellan, James Kervin, Lachlan Martini, Matthew McLellan, Mitchell Candy, Zeb Ellwood, Jobee Warde, Riley Hore, Harry Wright, Reece Bethune, Darcy Bruns. 2.30pm Saturday at Colbinabbin. COLBINABBIN B: Ben Southam, Luke Moore, Laine Fitzgerald HB: Todd Clarke, Stephen Tuohey, Alex Van Ruiswyk C: Hugh Barlow, David Price, Jed Brain HF: Jimmy McMurtrie, Matt Riordan, Ben Barton F: Logan Fitzgerald, Tim Holobowski, James Brain FOLL: Hadleigh Sirett, Clint Shields, Tom Hill INTER: Seamus Bromley, Will Lowe, Hugh McMurtrie, Sam Ryan WHITE HILLS B: David Wright, Kaiden Skelton, Ben Bacon HB: Gavin Bowles, Jake Dickens, Mitch Walsh C: Brayden Aitken, Nathan Moffat, Nicholas Wallace HF: Bayden Fallon, James Davies, Ethan Arnold F: Rhys Irwin, Brady Childs, Mitch Dole FOLL: Reilley Porter, Patrick Eefting, Jack Fallon INTER: Billy Nalder, Blake Hogan, Hamish Richards, Patrick Crawford 2.30pm Saturday at Lockington. LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED B: Mitchell Laursen, Luke Collins, Fraser Monahan HB: Jeremy Mundie, Joss Howlett, Stanley Brentnall C: Jarod Bacon, Nathan Bacon, Jacob Gardiner HF: Coby Cox, Rhys Woodland, Ben Fulford F: Marcus Angove, Anthony McMahon, Riley McIvor FOLL: Tyler Phillips, Lachlan Atherton, Harley Cobb INTER: Charlie Hinks, Thomas Leech, Sam Wolfe, Zac Zula HUNTLY B: Harrison Campbell, Steve Kairn, Kyle Forster HB: Jake Maher, Brandon Dimech, Jay McDonald C: Jaydon Cowling, Jye Moon, Mitch Billings HF: Matthew Jeffries, Stacy Fiske, Travis Mercadante F: Nathan Grace, Orion Downing, Luke Gray FOLL: Mitchell Christensen, Tyler Miles, Jayden Cordy INTER: Jayden Matthews, Luke Bonnett, Bailey Jones, Sam Keneally 6pm Saturday at Boort. BOORT B: Jack Kerr, James Wilson, Cam Barr HB: Alex Davis, Keiren Wilson, Matthew Chisari C: Jarrod Starr, Darcy Hawker, Tom Potter HF: Ben Knight, Brodie Leonard-Shannon, Keanu Padula F: Cody Gunn, Frasier Holland, Jack Smith FOLL: Jesse Muscatello, Levi Moss, Sam Green INTER: Nathan Murphy, Harry Weaver, Chris Hatcher WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT B: Jack McHutchison, Trevor Rumbold, Alexander Hogan HB: Dane McLennan, Spencer Allan, Boe Bish C: -, Joel Turner, Conner Burge HF: Daniel Allen, Damien Horbury, Matthew Beckmans F: Justin Bateson, Cody Green, Sam Faure FOLL: Lachlan Van Schaik, Gedd Hommelhoff, Joe Kenny INTER: Ryan Duncan, Harry Moore, Thomas Trewin 2.30pm Saturday at Donald. DONALD B: Tom Letts, Scott Wood, Daniel Pearce HB: Dyson Bell-Warren, Ryley Barrack, Darcy Harrison C: Tom George, Ross Young, Jordan Bates-Gilby HF: Jordan Bath, Josh Potter, Will Burke F: Blake Grant, Leigh Burke, Ryan Hards FOLL: Shane Neaves, Michael Foster, Brody Haddow INTER: Cody Brooks, Sam Griffiths, Logan Geddes CHARLTON B: Mason Heenan, Jed Thompson, Ricky Welch HB: Thomas Finlay, Tim Hill, Daniel Thiesz C: Bailey Dixon, Jackson Zagame, Aaron Walklate HF: Kris Clifford, Riely Thiesz, Sean O'Connor F: Anthony Judd, Bailey Kemp, Patrick Soulsby FOLL: Cobi Fitzpatrick, Nick Thompson, Darcy McCallum INTER: Fergus Bourke, Charles Patullo, Patrick Sait 2.30pm Saturday at St Arnaud. ST ARNAUD B: Matthew Goode, Thomas Bertalli, Dillon Baldock HB: Daniel Gifford, Harley Durward, Bailey Durward C: Jacob Tillig, Kurtis Torney, Ben Batters HF: Jarryd Kell, Jake Male, Jake Hicks F: William Jackson, Josh Hicks, Mace Bibby FOLL: William Bertalli, Thomas Douglas, Mitch Egan INTER: Torin Petrie, Kynan Torney, Jonty Arbuckle BIRCHIP-WATCHEM B: Sean Hogan, Josh Booth, Ben Hogan HB: Marshall Rippon, Dale Hinkley, Joseph Reid C: Clayton Hinkley, Sam Simmons, Lachlan Ryan HF: Jacob Christie, Dylan Adkins, Lachy Foott F: Daniel Castellano, William Sheahan, Daniel Ratcliffe FOLL: Lochy Sirett, Elliot Jaeschke, Stefan Pye INTER: Patrick Sheahan, Patrick Hogan, Cormacc Wilson 2.30pm Saturday at Sea Lake. SEA LAKE NANDALY B: Jai Wright, Luke Martin, Brodie Adcock HB: Jack Poulton, Kane Donnan, Charlie Cox C: Brody Weir, Austin Mertz, Tyson McKenzie HF: Matt Elliott, Cooper Roberts, Thomas Cox F: John Summerhayes, Billy McInnes, Justin Ellis FOLL: Ryan O'Sullivan, Trent Donnan, Bryce Delmenico INTER: Gardean Ellis, Flynn McGarry, Zachary Wemyss WEDDERBURN B: Tyson Webster, Adam Postle, Darcy Jackson HB: Jayden Jones, Hamish Winter-Irving, Jackson Guan C: Isaac Holt, Jordan Rosengren, Damon Boag HF: Danny Benaim, Tom Campbell, Corey Lowry F: Louis Holt, Ben DeAraugo, Jesse Douglas FOLL: Matthew Lockhart, Mitch McEwen, Luke Holt INTER: Sam Lockhart, Tim Leahy, Robert Whyman

