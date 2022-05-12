Bendigo Advertiser

BFNL netball: Bulldogs ready for Bloods' challenge

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 12 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GISBORNE will be looking to build on its strong start to the BFNL season when it hosts South Bendigo in Saturday's round six contest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.