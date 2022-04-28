news, local-news,

After staying afloat thanks to takeaway pizza, the Theatre Royal is boasting a diary packed with film and music. Co-owners Felicity Cripps and Tim Heath are excited to see the music and film venue - which is the oldest continuously running theatre in mainland Australia - back at full capacity. Ms Cripps said with so many events on in May and beyond, staffing levels meant they had been forced to temporarily shut down the pizzeria aspect of the business. Read more: Groovin the Moo organisers excited for Bendigo return "There is a lot coming up to be excited about but we won't be spending so much time as a restaurant," she said. "Basically there are no meals as such, but we are still doing bar snacks. "What we are most excited about is getting back to what our business all about - providing an arts and culture hub." "The cinema program will have a much wider offering now and more screening times. "We are also really trying to develop a bar offering so people still view the Theatre Royal as place to come have a drink irrespective of if they are seeing a show. It's important the building is accessible to everyone." Mr Cripps said during the last two years the Theatre Royal had effectively operated as a takeaway pizzeria to help it survive. "Pizza was our lifeline," she said. "If we were in the Melbourne CBD, we wouldn't have survived. The community support we have was unwavering. "We feel very supported and grateful to the community that helped keep us going and proud of ourselves for being able to change the business during COVID. "More members ever before joined the Loyal Royal program and still wanted to sign up even though we were only doing takeaway pizzas. They can reap the rewards now with the events we have coming up." Read more: Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron steps down, paves way for new era In May, the Theatre Royal will show the Nick Cave Warren Ellis documentary This Much I Know To Be True as well as hosting the Central Victorian Reconciliation Film Festival. Musicians including Thelma Plum, Ross Wilson, Mia Dyson Tim Rogers and Paul Dempsey all have shows planned at the Theatre Royal. Ms Cripps said the busy schedule, combined with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, meant it felt like the venue had turned a corner. "It's been a breath of fresh air and a great relief," she said. "Last Saturday when restrictions were lifted - not having to check vaccination certifcates and not having to wear masks - that was a turning point. "Like so many other places, we employed someone just to check vaccinations and police the crowds, which is a huge expense." For more information on events and shows at the Theatre Royal visit www.theatreroyalcastlemaine.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/e9ea3a58-9099-4744-9570-765be32da20c.jpg/r0_66_2016_1205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg