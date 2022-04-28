Bendigo man pleads guilty over Huntly drug bust

news, local-news,

A MAN has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking following the discovery of firearms, ammunition and packets of powders during a raid at a Huntly property last year. Steven Nieto, 34, appeared via video link at the Bendigo Magistrates Court court on Wednesday morning and entered guilty pleas to charges of trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, possessing prohibited weapons, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving offences. He has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Bendigo County Court on July 25 for further court proceedings. READ MORE: Fair Work Commission to hear aged care workers pay claim Prosecutor Michael Roper said some charges would be withdrawn and others combined as "rolled up charges", in light of the guilty pleas being entered. Nieto faces about 14 charges, including unlicensed, dangerous and negligent driving, failing to stop at police direction and using an unregistered vehicle. Nieto was arrested in November 2021, following a police raid and seizure of 13 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Police officers from multiple units in the Bendigo division executed the search warrant at the property. MORE NEWS: Waste not, want not: council reveals plan as landfill closure looms Goornong Leading Senior Constable Darren Scherger said at the time that officers had allegedly found 230g of methylamphetamine, $3930 in cash, a Holden motor vehicle, a motorcycle, laser pointers, 3D printers, steroids and several other substances that would need to be analysed. "In 27 years, personally, I have seen this high level of firearms being seized maybe two or three times," he said last year. "For me, in a small country town, I certainly haven't come across this in Goornong in the 10 years that I have been there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/e812abd3-393c-4f43-84ee-aa5c96d66fbd.jpg/r0_226_4493_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg