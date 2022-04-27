news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Codie Black. The 34-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to answer bail. Mr Black is known to frequent the Bendigo, Echuca and Reservoir areas. Anyone who sights Black, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au Police appeal for witnesses and info following Castlemaine hit and run Police are seeking any information from the public in regards to a hit and run that occurred in Castlemaine on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post, the incident took place at around 3.35pm on April 26. The victim was driving a blue Mazda 2 north along Barker Street, approaching the intersection with Berkley Street when she was hit by a white utility. The offending driver, who is described as an elderly male, failed to stop at the scene. If you have any dash cam footage of the incident or area around the time, or are aware of a white utility with blue paint marks to the front of the vehicle, please contact Castlemaine Police on 5470 4100. Police would also like to thank the member of the public who stopped to provide assistance to the victim. Greater Bendigo cases remain steady as region records more than 200 Good afternoon everyone! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a COVID-19 news update. Greater Bendigo has recorded 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, new Department of Health data shows. These new cases have now taken the region's total to 1182 and 23,640 since the beginning of the pandemic. To the south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 26 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 79. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 19. To the north of the state, the Campaspe Shire recorded 45, Loddon five, Buloke eight and Gannawarra nine. Victoria's active case numbers drop, overnight infections rise As the state vaccination rate continues to rise, Victoria has recorded an additional 10, 734 new coronavirus infections overnight. Currently, the state's active case number is 51,835 with 456 people in hospital, 32 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. Sadly, 13 people died overnight. In the last 24 hours, 67.5 per cent of eligible Victorians are now triple jabbed and 94.5 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Happy hump day Greater Bendigo You'll have to forgive me, I've just come back from five days leave, so it was either that greeting or "what's shakin' bacon?" And I thought I'd save that one for a rainy day - pun intended. But that's enough from me, here's your weather. Not cold, not warm and a moderate chance of showers With a medium chance of showers today, sadly the region will only reach a top of 18 degrees. But in good news, the fire danger level is not expected to exceed Low to Moderate. Even though it may be cold, be sure to apply your sun protection before 10.30am. Check back soon for Neve Brissenden's #OnThisDay and more of the latest news from Bendigo. Remember, if you've got a tip, a good piece of advice or even just a photo of your pet make sure to email it to us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/accd1e4f-b7bc-4e4c-8144-c968d71bde9d.jpg/r2_230_1078_838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg