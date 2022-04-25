BFNL: Brilliant Bernacki boasts big numbers for Bulldogs

sport, local-sport,

Gisborne's Brad Bernacki could lay claim to one of the greatest individual starts to a BFNL season. According to Premier Data, the Bulldog ball magnet produced close to a perfect midfielder's game in the 223-point round three win over Castlemaine, collecting a staggering 53 possessions and 236 ranking points. Bernacki had 30 kicks, 23 handballs, 24 clearances and kicked two goals. The 22-year-old could have nine Michelsen Medal votes after three rounds of the BFNL season. His 53-possession performance came on the back of 41 touches in round one and 35 in round two. "I think Brad had 24 touches in the first quarter alone,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said. "He's a genuine star. No matter who the opposition is, he works hard. "He was crook last week, but he still came out and played a great game. "Would he have nine Michelsen medal votes already this year? I don't know, but I think he would have won the Michelsen Medal last year if they had counted the votes." Read more: Catch up on the weekend's BFNL match reports Castlemaine coach Don Moran said the Pies decided not to tag Bernacki even after his dominant first quarter. "Bernacki is a jet,'' Moran said. "You prepare for it and you know that he's going to get on the end of it, but you just can't stop him. "Gisborne's running power was exemplary. It was about team defence for us...but when they get on a roll they're very hard to stop. "They're definitely a better side this year than what they were last year." If Bernacki didn't get the three votes on Saturday, his skipper Pat McKenna probably did. McKenna kicked 14 goals from 24 kicks and six handballs. He pipped Bernacki in the race for the most ranking points - 258 to 236. History shows that 14 goals doesn't automatically equate to three Michelsen Medal votes - just ask former Golden Square full-forward Grant Weeks. Other big individual stats winners for the Dogs were Seb Bell-Bartels (36), Sam Graham (33) and Liam Spear (30). The team statistics were some of the most lopsided numbers you'll see in a game of footy. The Bulldogs had 195 more possessions, 457-262, 61 more inside 50s, 78-17, and 39 more clearances, 66-27. Gisborne appears likely to accumulate big numbers again this Saturday when it plays bottom side Maryborough. Injury-depleted Castlemaine hosts Strathfieldsaye at Camp Reserve.

