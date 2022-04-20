news, local-news,

Bendigo business leaders have welcome the planned easing to COVID restrictions by the Victorian government. Earlier in the week, Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert had called for an easing of coronavirus isolation requirements for household close contacts. He said it was affected staffing levels of some businesses and the ability for others to recover from the pandemic. Read more: Shire councillors back push to scrap 'offensive' creek name From 11.59pm on Friday, close contacts will no longer have to isolate but will be required to wear a mask indoors and return five negative rapid-antigen tests over seven days. "It's great news and it reduces some of the inconsistencies and confusion around the COVID rules that were in play," Mr Herbert said. "It is a step in the right direction. "Easing (isolation requirements) will help businesses. We have seen instances where businesses were affected in their trading or ability to open. "(These changes will) significantly help. There is momentum across the region at the moment and this will help build on that in terms of business sustainability. "It will be a positive shot in the arm for hospitality and tourism but also for the broader business community." Other COVID restrictions that are easing include masks not being required for events or in hospitality, school or retail settings. People will no longer have to show their vaccination status at venues and checking will no longer be required at any venue. Read more: Developers want to demolish everything cramping this building's style Hotel Shamrock Bendigo owner Ray Sharawara said required masks, vaccination checks and QR code check-ins had provided challenges for hospitality businesses. "All of these easings are very welcome. Staff have been eager to see that mask rule dropped," he said. "We have been asking for that for a long time, so it's good. "QR check-ins had really been falling away, most customers are trying to avoid it and it was very hard to police. "The checking of vaccinations and allowing people who are not vaccinated to come in is something we welcome because I believe enough people are vaccinated that it should not be a requirement. "We're confident because our industry is fully vaccinated that the danger to our own people is minimised to what we would call a normal acceptance of disease." Read more: Mother-of-four shows hard work pays off and it's never too late to embark on a new career Mr Sharawara said close contacts forced to isolate greatly affected the hospitality sector. "The removal of that restriction is fantastic for businesses," he said. "We understood the reason it was there but we have wanted it removed and that will free up staff. Even up until Easter we had staff shortages because of that rule. "The hospitality sector has bore the brunt of stiff restrictions. It saw an exodus of staff in the hospitality industry and a reluctance for people to come back into it. "I believe we could see a resurgence in people wanting to work in hospitality." Mr Herbert said the planned changes to COVID restrictions would also have a positive effect on people's mental health. "There is a cautious optimism that while we are trying to adhere to all health requirements, we're coming out of some COVID-normal environments each day," he said. "These types of announcements go a long way to helping with people's mental health and give them a positive mindset for the future. "We are looking forward to a more normal environment to work and live in."

