news, local-news, news

VICTORIA POLICE has launched a new community-based framework and is inviting local communities to have an input. Members of the public are being asked to voice their policing and safety concerns and needs via an online survey. According to Victoria Police, the newly established Neighbourhood Policing Framework will provide a more agile and visible police response to community issues and has a focus on engagement with local communities. MORE NEWS: COVID-19 isolation rules and vaccine mandates to end in Victoria from 11.59pm Friday, April 22 The Annual Victoria Police Community Sentiment Survey is an opportunity for members of the community to inform police of what they believe are the most important issues in their local area, what their concerns are, their engagement preferences, and experiences of local police. The survey is completed online and asks participants to choose what their top safety concerns are from a list and asks participants to rate how safe they felt in various locations, along with other questions. By completing the survey, participants get to have a say in police's service delivery and allow police services to target their services and resources to address the specific needs of the community. The survey is completed anonymously, but is not a forum to report crime. Victoria Police encourages all members of the community to be involved in local issues and be informed via the Community Sentiment Survey, and on their social media (like Eyewatch Facebook pages), which will influence how police service their local communities. MORE NEWS: Be.Bendigo calls for easing of isolation restrictions Participants have until April 30, 2022 to complete the survey. Following the close of the survey, the results will be analysed in May with results to be shared in June on Engage Victoria and a local summary on the Bendigo Eyewatch Facebook page. For more information or to complete the survey, visit this website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/6d554022-ddfe-4d48-a291-d21de7487044.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg