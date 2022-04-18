news, local-news, threlfall, Brady, athletics, Stawell, marathon, Carley, Olivia, Echuca

ECHUCA-based Brady Threlfall again proved his versatility by claiming a commanding victory in the Herb Hedemann Invitational Handicap 1600m at Stawell on Monday. Threlfall, who will represent Bendigo Bats in the forthcoming Athletics Victoria cross-country series, put more than four seconds between himself and his nearest rival to win in a blistering time of 4:02.215. It continued a stellar 2021-22 season on the track and roads for Threlfall, who finished sixth only a few weeks ago in the 14.8km Run for the Kids in Melbourne. He was only a few months removed from running in the Melbourne Marathon. Threlfall said he had tremendous respect for the history of the race and the Stawell Gift carnival tradition. "Whenever you get an opportunity to race here you've got to make the most of it," he said. "I was really pleased to come here and get the win." Threlfall credited the birth of his second child as the key to regaining the freshness in his legs after notching up a top-10 finish in the Melbourne Marathon late last year. "My wife Carley gave birth to our daughter Olivia (a brother for Hudson) in December and it was four weeks off before building back in training," he said. "I think I got it right with the performance today. "I'm based in Echuca-Moama and we've just got a grass athletics track and it's nowhere near as well looked after as this one. "This still felt like a dream compared to what I have been training on." Meanwhile, Bendigo's Lonain Burnett finished fifth in the 800m open final won by Tim Halpin.

