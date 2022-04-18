Bendigo City to learn harsh lessons from draw: Thomas

news, local-news, Bendigo, City, Keating, Thomas, Ballarat, Men's, State, League

BENDIGO City FC coach Greg Thomas believes his players will learn valuable lessons after being given a brutal reality check in their 2-2 draw against Men's State League 5 rival Ballarat. City squandered a 2-nil lead early in the second half, after scores were tied at nil-all at half time at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. The home side appeared to be cruising when Sam Farr slotted his second goal of the season in the 62nd minute. But an own goal in the 65th minute followed by another by Liam Haintz in the 74th put Ballarat on level terms. Try as they might, City was unable to break the deadlock, with the match ending in a frustrating draw, which dropped the state league newcomers to third spot on the ladder ahead of a home clash this Saturday against undefeated Barwon (5-0). Thomas could not hide his disappointment at letting the match slip from their grasp. "It was probably our worst performance of the year really, it feels like two points went begging," he said post-match. "It's a pretty disappointing feeling in the rooms. "We adjusted a few things at half time and we came out in the second half with really good intent and scored some really good goals off the back of some hard work. "I thought we were reasonably comfortable at 2-0, but we just kept giving away free kicks and inviting a bit of pressure. "They sent a few guys forward and we just didn't deal with those free kicks that came into the box. "If you are going to let the ball bounce in your own 18-yard box at this level you'll get punished and we did. "We've got to learn from it - the boys will and move on. We can't stew on it, we have a massive game next week against the top team. "While it's not a loss, it feels like a loss, but we move on and we move on very quickly." The game was the last for Bendigo City's acting captain Will Keating, who is joining the army. It was almost a fairy tale farewell for the 18-year-old, who converted a penalty to score his team's opening goal. In Saturday's reserves contest, Bendigo City maintained their unblemished record with a fifth-straight win, 4-nil over Ballarat. For the second week in a row, Reid Murray finished the match with two goals. City's lead at the top of the ladder is three points over a group of three teams on 12 points, comprising Barwon, Balmoral and Melton Phoenix.

