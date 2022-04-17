news, local-news, Kangaroo, Flat, Roos, netball, BFNL, Golden, Square, Sartori

KANGAROO Flat's barnstorming start to the 2022 BFNL netball season rolled on at Wade Street on Saturday. The Roos, minus their coach Jayden Cowling, who is playing for Victoria in the men's national netball championships in Adelaide, defeated Golden Square 88-19. In his absence, the Roos were led by A-reserve coach Nicole Donnellon. Despite a new voice in the huddle, the skilful and well-drilled Roos did not miss a beat and for the second week in a row notched up a convincing win, after defeating Maryborough 66-28 in round one. After temporarily being dislodged from top spot on Good Friday, Kangaroo Flat had again assumed top spot by Saturday afternoon. READ MORE: Dragons sizzle at QEO; Bloods answer tough challenge; Castlemaine survives thriller Their league-best 152 goals scored in two rounds looms as an ominous sign the Roos will again be tough to stop this season, after ending the home and away season last year with an undefeated record, including 10 wins and a draw. Donnellon paid credit to the nine Roos players who took to the court for a professional and full 60-minute performance. "They just played well from start to finish - 60 minutes of full intensity," she said. "I sent Jayden a message after the game and said he should be proud of them and how they played throughout the entire game. "They didn't let up. They set themselves a focus every quarter and did it. It was really outstanding netball." The Roos were led brilliantly in defence by Ingrid Hopkins, who continued her stellar start to the season, backing up last week's dominant performance against her former club Maryborough with another standout game. At the other end, new recruit Lou Dupuy again excelled at goal shooter against a Bulldogs defence missing two of its regulars. The former Golden Square premiership player again combined well with Abbey Ryan in the goal circle and scored 54 of the Roos' 66 goals in the first three quarters before she spent the final quarter in defence. Chelsea Sartori and Ashley Ryan controlled the midcourt, while Ella Wicks and Ashlee O'Shea made the most of their court time in the final quarter after earlier playing in A-reserve. In a sign of the times, Golden Square had several players missing, led by their skipper Maddy Keighran and injured goal shooter Jane Reid. Donnellon said the Roos would look to build further momentum against Eaglehawk this Saturday ahead of an eagerly-awaited round four showdown against similarly undefeated Sandhurst at the QEO. The Dragons looked unshakable in a 72-28 win over Strathfieldsaye on Good Friday, while Eaglehawk is still searching for its first win after succumbing to South Bendigo 54-33, but not without a strong fight. Also on Good Friday, Gisborne, with star defender Maddy Stewart back in the line-up, bounced back from a disappointing round one loss to Sandhurst to defeat Kyneton 65-31.

