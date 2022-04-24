BFNL netball: Coach hopes win can stir Magpies

news, local-news, BFNl, netball, Maryborough, Magpies, Golde, Square, Macilwain, Amanda

MARYBOROUGH coach Alicia Cassidy hopes her side's first win in 2022 can be the catalyst for better performances ahead. The Magpies, led by brilliant games from wing defence Amanda Cox and midcourter Tori Chandler, defeated Golden Square 41-28 at Wade Street on Saturday. It was their first win since defeating the same opponent in round five of last year's COVID-interrupted 2021 season. The Magpies would eventually finish the season at 1-10. Cassidy was delighted her players' hard work had finally been rewarded and thrilled for the club. Wins in all four grades of netball the Magpies are contesting this season on Saturday is believed to be the first time Maryborough has made a clean sweep of its matches against Golden Square. "I'm hoping we can build on that; we were obviously disappointed we couldn't get across the line against Castlemaine last week," Cassidy said. "I said to the girls it was 'a must-win' today (Saturday) and they came through with the goods because next week (against Gisborne) might be tough. "We'll be up against it for sure, but it was great to break through. It's round three and we hadn't had a win for a while. "Four wins across the grades is a really good day." The Magpies' defence was superbly led by Eliza Roughead and Maggie Tranter, while Keely Hare and Jordan Macilwain stood up in the goal circle when the contest needed to be won in the final quarter. After falling behind by five goals at quarter time, Golden Square broke even with the Magpies in the second quarter with nine goals apiece. But the Magpies were able to increase their advantage to eight goals at three quarter time, before a strong last quarter from Hare and Macilwain pushed the margin out to 13. Cassidy was especially pleased with the form of Cox, whose many intercepts made life tough for the Bulldogs. A young and building Golden Square will resume the chase for its first win of the season next Saturday against Eaglehawk, which is also 0-3. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/536c4deb-f9d8-4e5c-bc23-bf0150174da8.jpg/r0_195_1833_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg