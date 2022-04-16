Saturday scoreboard - BFNL, HDFNL results

sport, local-sport, BFNL, HDFNL

Eaglehawk 19.8 (122) South Bendigo 9.12 (66) GOALS - Eaglehawk: D. Richards 6, C. Roberts, B. Thompson 3, K. Lloyd 2, L. Davis, C. Holmes, L. Marciano, N. Wheeler, D. Williams. South Bendigo: B. Harvey 4, L. Byrne, N. Horbury, S. Maher, I. Miller, O. White. BEST - Eaglehawk: Noah Wheeler, Joel Mullen, Kobe Lloyd, Oscar Madden, Darcy Richards, Billy Evans. South Bendigo: Cooper Leon, Liam Byrne, Michael Herlihy, Andrew van Heumen, Brock Harvey, Josh Connolly. Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) Sandhurst 12.10 (82) GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: Lachlan Sharp 5, James Schischka 4, Riley Clarke, Shannon Geary 2, Caleb Ernst, Jake Hall, Riley Wilson. Sandhurst: Lee Coghlan, Blair Holmes, Zach Pallpratt, Joel Wharton 2, James Mittell, Sean O'Farrell, Jeremy Rodi, Noah Walsh. BEST - Strathfieldsaye: Jake Moorhead, Jye Formosa, Lachlan Ratcliffe, James Schischka, Hunter Lawrence, Lachlan Sharp. Sandhurst: Noah Walsh, Hamish Hosking, Zach Pallpratt, Jeremy Rodi, Lee Coghlan, Liam Ireland. Castlemaine 21.10 (136) Maryborough 12.14 (86) GOALS - Castlemaine: Jack Chester 7, Brodie Byrne, Bailey Henderson, Callum McConachy 3, Tommy Horne 2, Bradley Keogh, William Moran, David Stephens. Maryborough: Lachie Butler, Chris Freeman, Patrick Van der pol 2, Patrick Chard, Aidan Hare, Ash Humphrey, Liam Latch, Coby Perry, Jake Postle. BEST - Castlemaine: Callum McConachy, Tommy Horne, Brendan Josey, Bailey Henderson, Kaleb Mcbride, Tyson Hickey. Maryborough: Aidan Hare, Brady Neill, Lachie Butler, Lachlan Hull, Liam Murphy, Liam Latch. Gisborne 24.12 (156) Kyneton 10.7 (67) GOALS - Gisborne: Josh Kemp 7, Pat McKenna 5, Bradley Bernacki, Ethan Foreman, Matthew Merrett, Sebastien Bell-Bartels, Flynn Lakey, Macklan Lord, Matthew Panuccio, Jack Scanlon, Liam Spear. Kyneton: Rhys Magin, Cameron Manuel 4, Ryan Pretty 2. BEST - Gisborne: Bradley Bernacki, Jaidyn Owen, Josh Kemp, Sam Graham, Flynn Lakey, Macklan Lord. Kyneton: Louis Phillips, Jake Safstrom, Cameron Manuel, Rhys Magin, Hamish Yunghanns, Dean Bartrop. Golden Square 21.25 (151) Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42) GOALS - Golden Square: Joel Brett 8, Jayden Burke 6, Hamish Morcom 3, Jarrod Fitzpatrick, Ryan Hartley, Jack Stewart, Tom Strauch. Kangaroo Flat: Mitch Rovers 2, Sam Barnes, Mitchell Holt, Kyle Symons, Mitchell Trewhella. BEST - Golden Square: Jack Geary, Joel Brett, Jake Thrum, Jayden Burke, Matthew Compston, Zavier Murley. Kangaroo Flat: Liam Collins, Jake Hywood, Sam Barnes, Dane Spear, Mitchell Trewhella, Nicholas Lang. Leitchville-Gunbower 13.6 (84) Huntly 11.17 (83) GOALS - Leitchville-Gunbower: Blake Azzopardi 7, Billy Hawken 3, Tom Brereton, Joel Regan, Austin Windridge. Huntly: Orion Downing 4, Mitchell Christensen 2, Flynn Campbell, Jayden Cordy, Jaydon Cowling, Luke Gray, Dylan Hawken. BEST - Leitchville-Gunbower: Josh Hawken, Jobee Warde, Blake Azzopardi, Leyton Shenfield, Blake Cooke, Mitchell Candy. Huntly: Tyler Miles, Jaydon Cowling, Jay McDonald, Travis Mercadante, Kyle Forster, Mitch Billings. LBU 19.22 (136) Heathcote 8.7 (55) GOALS - LBU: Rhys Woodland 4, Ben Fulford 3, Marcus Angove, Jarod Bacon, Jacob Gardiner, Anthony McMahon 2, Jesse Collins, Coby Cox, Thomas Leech, Tyler Phillips. Leitchville-Gunbower: Heathcote: Jack Brooks, Connor Hamilton, Jackson Jones 2, Kai Cavallaro, Jackson Conforti. BEST - LBU: Jeremy Mundie, Tyler Phillips, Thomas Leech, Rhys Woodland, Jarod Bacon, Brodie Collins. Heathcote: Connor Hamilton, Jordan Cavallaro, Jack Brooks, Jackson Jones, Kai Cavallaro, Brayden Klemke.

