PHOTOS
Carnival proves to be fun for all ages on second day of Bendigo's 150th Easter Fair | PHOTOS
Local News
People on Saturday proves rides and carnival fun can be great for all ages.
Parents accompanied their young ones as they took on the daring rides along Mundy Street.
MORE GALLERIES
There were lines for each ride, but the wait wasn't too long to get in on the fun.
Whether you were swooping through the air or being thrown from side to side (good chance to get into a fun game of corners) there was something there to keep anyone entertained.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News