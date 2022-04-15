BFNL: Castlemaine breaks drought, Storm and Hawks shine

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Castlemaine, football, Bendigo

For the first time in 1462 days, Castlemaine's senior football team celebrated a BFNL victory. Castlemaine defeated Maryborough at Princes Park on Good Friday - 21.12 (136) to 12.14 (86) - the club's first win since defeating Maryborough in the opening round of 2018. The winning margin of 50 points was Castlemaine's biggest win since it defeated Maryborough by 176 points in round 15, 2016. Trailing by 13 points at half-time, Castlemaine broke the game open by kicking the first five goals of the third quarter. It was a match-winning burst that broke Maryborough's resistance. Castlemaine kicked 14 goals to four in the second half and the final siren was a sweet sound for the Pies' loyal players and support staff. "I'm happy to own up that I had tears,'' Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle said. "It's such a big relief...we've had so many hard years." Bailey Henderson and Tommy Horne were outstanding for Castlemaine, while Jack Chester kicked seven goals. Strathfieldsaye defeated Sandhurst by 26 points in their Good Friday afternoon clash at the QEO. The final margin didn't reflect how tight the encounter was. The Dragons kicked the first two goals of the final quarter to grab the lead, but it was the Storm who showed the better composure in an enthralling final 15 minutes. It was the experienced duo of Lachlan Sharp (six goals) and Shannon Geary that steadied the ship, while young forwards James Schischka and Caleb Ernst were crucial in the win. The reigning premiers kicked six of the final eight goals to celebrate a 16.12 (108) to 12.10 (82) victory - their second win from as many matches this season. The Dragons are winless through two games, but for the second week running there was plenty to like about their performance. Young midfielder Noah Walsh was superb and Hamish Hosking dominated the ruck. In the other match played on Good Friday afternoon, Eaglehawk thrashed South Bendigo by 56 points at Canterbury Park, with Darcy Richards bagging six goals. The Hawks kicked 10 of the final 12 goals of the match in the 19.8 (122) to 9.12 (66) win. The fourth game on Good Friday sees Kyneton and Gisborne meet under lights at the Kyneton Showgrounds. Golden Square hosts Kangaroo Flat on Saturday to complete the round. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

