Goulburn-Murray Water is reminding visitors to its lakes, dams and reservoirs over the Easter holidays to be safe on the water. Water storages around the region are a popular destination for thousands of recreation users who enjoy fishing, swimming and boating on local waterways. GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack encouraged holiday- makers to take advantage of the many activities at its storages, but urged them to be responsible on the water. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Labor kicks off campaign with Huntly oval promise "The most common risky behaviours we see are speeding, not wearing lifejackets, boating alone, not checking conditions or water levels before launching boats, drinking too much alcohol, being unaware of hazards like submerged rocks, sandbars, trees, shallow water and debris and diving from dam walls or ledges," she said. "We want visitors to enjoy themselves and have a wonderful Easter, but we want them to get home safely." Ms Cusack also asked visitors to be conscious of the recreational by-laws. "These are in place to keep you safe, improve your visitor experience, and to protect the water quality and environment of our storages," she said. "It is prohibited to camp on the lake bed below the high water mark, regardless of the water level, and campfires are prohibited in GMW recreation areas, foreshore and lakebed areas. OTHER STORIES: "There are no rubbish services available in GMW-managed recreation areas and foreshore areas, so we have a carry-in, carry-out policy. Please be respectful of the environment and others, and take your rubbish with you." People are also urged to avoid direct contact with water in storages where blue-green algae has been detected. Keep up to date with the latest warnings and alerts at g-mwater.com.au/news/bga More information about water safety can be found at gmwater.com.au/watersmarts Information on boating safety is available at transportsafety.vic.gov.au/maritime-safety For information about recreation at GMW storages, or to obtain a storage boating guide, go to gmwater.com.au/recreation Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

