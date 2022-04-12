news, local-news, news

Lawn bowls players of all ages - and all abilities - gathered at Eaglehawk Bowling Club on Monday for a championship event. The club hosted the grand final of the All Abilities Pairs Championship with competitors revelling in the occasion. The bowls finals was facilitated by Scope, a disability support service provider, who in conjunction with the bowling club provided a safe and fun environment for bowlers with all abilities to play and enjoy bowls. Eaglehawk Bowling Club president David Kaye Mr Kaye said the event was successful and the bowlers were thrilled and highly enjoyed themselves. "If you were there with me today and you saw some of the faces of joy, pure joy, on their faces, it was remarkable. It was lovely," he said. Sponsorship from Eaglehawk U.F.S Dispensary highlighted the community support behind the event. MORE NEWS: Pat Cronin Foundation intensifies push to end Bendigo coward punches "We're community minded," Mr Kaye said. The bowling club also hosts events and social nights, inviting different organisations and clubs like local netball and football clubs. "It's promoting community activities in it's broadest sense," Mr Kaye said. A lot of bowlers at Monday's final used plastic 'cannons' built by the club to enable players to bowl from the bank of the green and from their wheelchairs. "We take a lot for granted a lot with our lives, and often people with disabilities are forgotten people," he said. MORE NEWS: The federal election has finally been called, so what now? The preliminary rounds of the championship were played on the two previous Mondays, and bowlers who did not make the final played a social bowls game at the same time. Winners of the grand final received medals and cash prizes, and following the game and presentations, attendees enjoyed light refreshments and nibbles. Mr Kaye said the program was expanding with more groups keen to be involved.. The Eaglehawk Bowling club plans to hold the event again next year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/0aef199d-2e9f-4f22-a481-4b986a3def0d.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg