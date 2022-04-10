BFNL: Recruits impress in Kyneton's first win of 2022

sport, local-sport, Kyneton, BFNL, Castlemaine, Bendigo, football

Kyneton proved too strong for Castlemaine in a BFNL round one game where both clubs were hampered by COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Both senior coaches - Paul Chapman (Kyneton) and Don Moran (Castlemaine) - missed the match because they were isolating, while both clubs were also missing senior and reserve-grade players. The Tigers won the match 18.15 (123) to 7.6 (48), thanks largely to a seven goal surge in the second quarter. The Magpies started the game brightly and should have been in front at quarter-time. The Pies had enough of the footy to have four or five goals on the board in the first term, but their cause wasn't helped by early injuries to key forward Zac Denahy (calf) and versatile utility Riley Pedretti (hip). While the Pies didn't take advantage when they had momentum, Kyneton did. With impressive midfield recruit Dean Bartrop winning plenty of the ball, the Tigers' multi-pronged attack of Dickson, Ryan Pretty and Rhys Magin proved hard to stop as Kyneton piled on seven goals in each of the second and third quarters to put the game to bed. "We knew that the game would be a bit different without Chappy being there, but we were confident if we stuck to what we'd learned during the pre-season that we could get the job done,'' Tigers' playing assistant coach Guy Dickson said. "Castlemaine came out really strong at the start and we had to show them plenty of respect. "It was a really hot footy early and we were fumbly. The way Castlemaine played made us go away from our structures a bit. "We tidied things up in the second quarter and got the game back on our terms." Recruit Frazer Driscoll was dominant for Kyneton in defence, while youngsters Hamish Yunghanns and Louis Thompson gave the Tiger faithful plenty to smile about. The new-look forward line of Dickson, Pretty and Magin combined for 12 goals between them. Bailey Henderson showed his class in his first game back for his home club Castlemaine. Down on rotations after the early injuries, Henderson ran himself into the ground through the midfield and across half-forward. He kicked three of his side's seven goals to be clearly their best player. Recruits Tom Cain and Tommy Horne showed why they'll be valuable additions to the Pies. Castlemaine will fancy its chances of securing a breakthrough win when it travels to Maryborough on Good Friday. The Tigers host Gisborne in a Good Friday night blockbuster.

