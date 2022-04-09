BFNL netball: Storm steady to stave off Hawks

news, local-news, Sytrathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk, Freemantle, Ava, hamilton, round one win, Hawks, Storm

TOP performances from experienced bookends Jackie Geary and Lucy Spalding led Strathfieldsaye to its first opening round win in at least nine years. The Storm, minus several players due to injury, personal commitments and COVID protocols, fended off a spirited challenge from Eaglehawk to win 41-35 at Strathfieldsaye. It was a mixture of joy and relief for Storm coach Steph Freemantle to get a first-up win. The Storm led by 12 goals at half time before Eaglehawk, which was without its defensive standout and joint coach Elley Lawton, produced a stunning third quarter revival to have the game on level terms at three quarter time at 28-apiece. But they were able to steady and outscore the Hawks 13-7 in the final term to claim a six-goal win. Freemantle paid credit to her players composure late in the game, in particular Geary, who shifted from goal keeper to goal defence in the final quarter, and provided much-needed leadership. "The team was a little different to what it will be throughout the year with players missing, but Jackie came up and helped us out in A-grade and just shone," she said. "She really stood up when we needed her to and really led our younger girls. "And (goal shooter) Lucy Spalding did the same. They were just two calming bookends for us. "It was Ava Hamilton's 50th game and she played fantastic for us as well. "There were moments from everyone across the court." Another standout for the Storm was newcomer Brylee Wilson, who has come across from Ovens and Murray league club Wangaratta Rovers. Freemantle, who will be a non-playing coach this season after injuring her ACL in a pre-season match against Mount Pleasant, was rapt to get the first-up win after the club has gone without for so many years. In fairness to the Storm, many of their first round losses over the past eight years have been to league powerhouse Sandhurst. "It's given us a chance to settle a little bit. Because most of the girls are quite young, they were a bit nervous and frantic on Thursday night," she said. "So, it was nice to get it done and dusted. "The main thing is we got the win. They did give us a good fright in the third quarter, but we came back and won." Eaglehawk was best served by goal attack Gracie Berryman. Both teams have tough second round matches, with Eaglehawk hosting South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye clashing with Sandhurst at the QEO.

