Car flips in Golden Square, police call for footage

POLICE are investigating after a car flipped in Golden Square overnight. They have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the High Street area at about 1.55am on Saturday morning. Officers believe two people were traveling south on the road when their car lost control and skidded into the side of a legally parked vehicle. The car then hit a tree, causing it to flip onto its roof. More: Ned Kelly took Bendigo woman hostage during a heist Both car occupants had minor injuries, police said. They are yet to establish what caused the car to lose control. Anyone with information or footage should call the Bendigo police station on 5448 1300.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/74b11885-b863-49fb-9a16-eae087c5a083.jpg/r195_654_1163_1201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg