Gisborne will play host to The Block over the next few months with its latest season being filmed on a 70-acre piece of land. Contestants for the new season arrived on site on Friday with filming to begin on the Macedon Ranges location next week. The new season - titled The Block Tree Change - is inspired by the number of people that moved home during the pandemic including the show's executive producer and co-creator Julian Cress. Mr Cress said the idea to film in Gisborne came when he and his wife moved from Albert Park to Gisborne South during a Victorian lockdown. "The word lockdown came out of the premier's mouth (and) we jumped in car and headed to a property we had purchased in South Gisborne," he said. "We just fell in love with this area when discovered it. "To me it has been a well-kept secret. I had no idea about the area until I visited a year ago. We were so impressed that we bought a place, moved during lockdown and put the kids in a local school. "Then stumbled on this big block of land that was available and thought I was not only person thinking of a doing a tree change." Mr Cress said a season based in regional Victoria was well-received by fans when it was announced. "It really seems to have excited our audience," he said. "Obviously there are many people for who the idea of a tree change is very aspirational. "My wife and I came from Albert Park - it's 35 minute drive - it's remarkable to think you can have a place in Melbourne and a place in the country that are just 35 minutes apart." The season will see contestants transforming 10 acres each of the 70-acre block while host Scott Cam will also renovate a homestead this season. Mr Cress said he hoped the regionally-based season would boost the economy of businesses in the area. "(Scott) is a guy who has grown up on land, has his own farm and is a country feller at heart," Mr Cress said. "He will be in his element and loving it. "My intention is to spend as much of Channel 9's money as we possibly can in next few months. We will be concentrating on promoting local businesses and artisans and shopping for all our homewares as locally as we possibly can. "Having explored this region over the last nine months, I have gotten to know the community. It's not just the beauty of the area - the people are so nice and welcoming as well. "They are so proud of what they have, and rightly so, but towns like Woodend, Romsey, Lancefield, Kyneton and Daylesford - they are spectacular." Filming in Gisborne will take about three months before The Block Tree CChange moves to its marketing period where the properties will be sold. "They'll be hot property, not only for locals but people from Melbourne wanting to make their own tree change," Mr Cress said. "The property market in the Macedon Ranges is certainly going in right direction. I'm glad we bought when we did."

