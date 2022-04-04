news, local-news,

Homicide squad detectives have arrested two West Albury people on Monday morning following the death of a man in Manangatang - near Swan Hill - on Wednesday, March 30. Detectives arrested a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in Albury, with the assistance of New South Wales Police. Both will be interviewed by the homicide squad. The arrests come after an incident on March 30, where emergency services were called to an address in Wattle Street about 9.15pm after reports of a stabbing. MORE NEWS: Paramedics treat patients following Calder Alternative collision Police and paramedics worked on a man found with critical injuries, but the 58-year-old died at the scene. Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

