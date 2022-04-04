news, local-news, Bendigo, City, soccer, Men's, State, League, Burns, Luke

STRIKER Luke Burns scored a hat-trick as Bendigo City kept its unbeaten record in the Men's State League 5 West competition intact with a 3-1 win over Maribyrnong Greens on Saturday. City was forced to play catch-up after surrendering a goal in the sixth minute at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve and trailing 1-0 at half time. Burns was able to even the ledger with his first goal in the 56th minute. The 21-year-old was quick to put the home side in front with another eight-minutes later before knocking in his third in the 81st minute to cap a whirlwind day. Burns only entered the game in the 54th minute after missing the previous week's draw against Lara, but certainly made the most of his opportunities. Bendigo City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said Maribyrnong Green's heavy emphasis on defence after going 1-nil ahead had certainly tested a young City squad. "We were really challenged. After they scored they literally parked the bus and sat six players deep and nother three just in front of them," he said. "We controlled the ball in our half, but just couldn't figure a way through to score. "Fortunately we rang the changes and changed the way we set up and we were able to break them down." In addition to Burns, Bendigo City welcomed back its joint acting skipper Daniel Purdy and further benefited by the inclusion of new young recruit Darius Thomas, from Spring Gully United. Thomas entered the game at the same time as Burns as a substitute for Ruben White with both players having a huge influence on the result. "They are two very good players to be able to bring off the bench and they did really change things for us," Claridge said. "It was good to be able to remain undefeated (two wins and a draw); there's three of us all undefeated up the top of the ladder, with Barwon undefeated and us level with Balmoral, but third on goal difference. "We'll go into this week's game with Surfside pretty confident, they've been struggling a bit." With Surfside conceding 18 goals in its first three games, Claridge said it would be a chance for City to work on its structures and attacking set-up. "We've got to really start focusing on how we play forward and attack," he said. "It's not entirely working for us at the moment, but it might be the week to try a few things." Burns' hat-trick boosted the former NPL striker's season tally to four goals after he scored the lone goal in City's 1-nil opening round win over Maidstone United. READ MORE: Luke Burns praises young Bendigo City team-mates' maturity in win In other round three games, Deakin University defeated Wyndham 2-0, Barwon defeated Melton Phoenix 4-0, Maidstone United defeated Lara 5-2, Surfside Waves lost to Balmoral 7-0 and West Point defeated Ballarat 2-0. Meanwhile, Bendigo City heads the reserves ladder following an 8-1 win over Maribyrnong Greens, giving the team its third-straight victory. Sean Boxshall led the way with a hat-trick, while Joshua Brown scored a double.

