Colsridge storms to emotional victory for Bendigo connections

Bendigo galloper Colsridge scored an emotion-charged victory for the Pace family on Golden Mile day. The stable star of hobby trainer Arthur Pace and part-owned by his daughter Courtney, Colsridge's career-best victory in the Immix Metal Recycling BM84 Handicap (1100m) came a little more than one month after the passing of their wife and mother, Helen. To add to the emotion of the occasion, Colsridge was bred by well-known Bendigo racing identities Allen and Val Browell and the horse was named after their late son, Colin. Colin Browell passed away in 2005 at the age of 33 after a battle with leukemia. The last winner he rode was a horse called Pindi Ridge, which was trained by Arthur Pace. "We trained the mare (Two Hills - mother of Colsridge),'' Val said. "She's had three foals for three winners. This one is named after Colin, our son, and the Ridge part of it is Pindi Ridge, who was the last winner that Colin roide and Arthurt trained it. So they've called him Colsridge, which is fantastic." First-up from a spell and racing out of his grade, Colsridge went into the race a $26 chance, but won like a $2 favourite. Jockey Harry Coffey settled the lightly-raced gelding back in the field before producing a brilliant finish down the middle of the track to win by more than a length. The win meant plenty to Coffey. "I'll try not to get emotional,'' Coffey said. "I don't really worry too much when I win a race because that's what we're expected to do. "That's our job, but the Pace family, they're rippers. I love riding in their colours and the fact that Arthur lost his wife (Helen) and the whole family lost their mum a couple of months ago - it might have been a month ago now - is shocking. "But what do do you do? You keep getting up out of bed and work your horses and why wouldn't you when you've got one like that that can let rip down the outside. "It's a massive thrill for me. Their family's watched my career and given me every opportunity that they possibly could my whole riding career and it's because when I was a young boy dad (Austy) trained here at Bendigo and he used to tie up next to Arty. "It was plain and simply s... when they lost their beautiful mum, so this horse has made some of the hard times a little bit easier today." Coffey said Colsridge has the ability to win better races. "It was a good win, I was actually quite taken by it,'' he said. "I rode him at Wangaratta last prep and he ran eneomous. It was probably a little bit hidden because it was just a 64 at Wang, but I was really excited to get on his back today. "It's quite an awesome trait to be able to sit worse than midfield and let rip down the outside and that's what he's been able to do." Colsridge now has three wins and two placings from seven career starts.

